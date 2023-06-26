Money Africa Wins NSIA Innovation Awards Program





Money Africa, a financial literacy solutions company, has won the Nigerian Government Investment Authority (NSIA) Innovation Program (NPI) Award.

The tech startup and other Nigerian innovators were awarded a total of $255,000 in prizes and equity investments.

NPI is a multi-year initiative aimed at identifying innovative technological solutions developed by Nigerian technology entrepreneurs.

After three stages of competition, the innovators were honored at the Demo Day of the Innovation Awards Program held in Lagos on Saturday, and 10 finalists were selected to win various awards.

According to organizers, more than 2,000 entries were judged, and after about six months of developing and refining ideas, 10 innovators showed up to participate in the demo day.

Seven innovators – TruQ, Capsa Technology, Apace Technology Solutions, Ya-lo Technologies, Credit-Chek, Vella Finance and kobopay Technologies – took fourth place with $5,000 each and LegitCar Africa took third place with $12,500 .

Extension Africa took second place with $17,500 and Money Africa took the star prize of $25,000.

Other participants also received consolation prizes.

Themed “Innovation Drives a Sustainable Future,” the program will reward the winners with a total prize pool of $255,000, but the real impact extends beyond prize money and events.

The company’s core strategy of attracting third-party capital means that many of these innovators will secure funding from a wide range of financiers.

Aminu Umar Sadiq, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSIA, said the aim of the program is to boost economic growth, promote solutions to social problems and create jobs.

Importantly, I think this event really catalyzes what we have seen to be some very great ideas coming out of Nigeria and entrepreneurs to solve Nigeria’s problems. said he.

I hope that this event will mobilize domestic long-term funds for Nigeria’s development.

NPI focuses on technology-enabled businesses in financial services, agriculture, health, education, manufacturing, logistics and mobility, e-commerce and markets, and climate.

The NSIA MD said the organization decided to split the prize money into two parts, a cash portion and a stock portion, as opposed to giving away only the prize money.

This will allow the NSIA to take ownership of these businesses and not only provide prizes, but also engage with entrepreneurs and add value beyond providing money, he said.

According to Umar Sadiq, technology is a key driver for NSIA’s growth and aspirations given its ability to solve real-world problems, unlock vast amounts of cross-border opportunities, create jobs, and underpin overall economic growth. It represents an important area.

At NSIA, our ambitions are multifaceted, with technology helping to support growth in other key sectors and deliver healthy financial returns and desirable social outcomes, he said.

NSIA, a globally focused Nigerian investment agency, launched its $255,000 Innovation Awards in December to benefit start-up, technopreneur and innovator companies in the form of cash and equity investments.

Speaking at the event, National Information Technology Development Authority (NITDA) Director Kashif Abdullah said seed funding for startups would help position Nigeria to accelerate job creation in the digital economy.

I am very impressed with the innovative ideas I have seen so far and this shows great potential and good fortune in Nigeria.

Seeing what’s happening with this kind of effort to provide seed funding to startups, this would be very helpful in accelerating job creation in Nigeria’s digital economy, he said.

He said the NITDA has started enforcing Nigeria’s startup law.

“Based on this law, we are supposed to establish a startup investment seed fund,” he said. The law requires a minimum of Naira 10 billion annually, but we are targeting Naira 100 billion so that we can seed at least 1,000 early-stage startups and around 400 late-stage startups. .

This will allow us to create more than 80,000 jobs in Nigeria.

Oluwatshin Olaseinde, Star Award winner and founder of Money Africa Financial Services, said he was overjoyed that his challenges in financial management inspired him to find solutions in financial literacy.

I’m really excited. I’m really happy that I was able to win this award after working so hard. I am very grateful.

I had personal problems with money and struggled to manage my finances. I called my friends and they had the same problem.

Now I realize that having money isn’t everything, how to keep that money and it’s a common problem.

So I embarked on that mission. When I realized that, I felt like an evangelist. Olaseinde said all I did was teach and teach people how to manage their money and how to make the most of what they have.

She encouraged innovators to be flexible in their methods, to keep working towards their goals, and to stay focused.

