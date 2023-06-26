LGBT+ Pride: Bringing All Technologies Together to Bridge the Gap





At Telehunica, we are celebrating International LGBT+ Pride Day by once again strengthening our commitment to diversity and inclusion. Because it is not only a matter of social justice, but also an important impetus for business that makes us stronger and more competitive. For us, diversity is growth and talent in any manifestation. Because working in diverse teams fosters professional development, spurs innovation within the organization, and improves results.

In this context, we aim to ensure the well-being of all people working at Telehunica, regardless of orientation, sexual identity or gender expression. Including LGBT+ employees in our team is therefore a necessary step in our global strategy, representing the diversity of genders, cultures, skills, backgrounds, work experience, leadership styles, etc. that already exists. We will further increase the number of diverse human resources. company.

In other words, we put a lot of effort into the diversity of all the societies in which we exist, and today in particular we want to “put all our technology into removing the differences” against them. I’m here. Must be done.

Major Milestones in LGBT+ Diversity in the Last Year Lesbian, gay, trans, bisexual, intersexual y ms (FELGTB+) recently considers Telehunica to be one of the companies most contributing to this collective . Together with Google and NYX, the organization says we are leading the effort for equality and inclusion of LGBT+ people in Spain. We continue to strengthen our local affinity group in the countries where we operate, emphasizing the launch and growth of our “Sostener” network in Latin America, and since its inception we have has promoted at least one awareness-raising activity in We will continue to work on integrating transgender people into the labor market. In Spain, in addition to its participation in FELGTB’s YesWeTrans project, it organizes employability workshops for transgender people, launches a guide on gender transition in the workplace, and helps transitioning employees Guide both of its managers through the process. Brazil already has over 70 transgender employees and is expected to reach 100 by 2023. Additionally, our company provides his 100% funding for the training of our transgender employees. In the UK, I have trained HR teams on hiring transgender and non-binary talent. Additionally, our employee can now choose how to express her preferred pronouns on her company ID badge. We have a significant network of agreements and collaborations that help us design and visualize progress. At the local level, we partner with organizations such as FELGTB and REDI in Spain, Stonewall in the UK and Frum de Empresas e Direitos LGBT+ and Transempregos in Brazil. On the occasion of LGBT+ Pride Month, we strengthened our agenda of training and awareness activities in various participating countries through courses, workshops, employee conferences and participation in major pride marches.

And we continue to move forward in this effort to promote LGBT+ equality in society. Its first steps started in 2018 based on two major projects. Participation in the ADIM project “Advancing LGBT+ Diversity Management” to raise awareness of gender diversity among social stakeholders, business leaders and academics with the aim of promoting more inclusive corporate policies.

But none of this would have been possible without an integrated structure of internal organizations and people to monitor progress in equality, diversity and inclusion within the company. In this regard, we have, among other things, a Global Diversity Council and a Transparency Committee.

All of these milestones and initiatives, in short, mean that Telehunica puts people and values ​​at the center, driving the future and transformation, growing as a company and as a society, and delivering all of our technology to make a difference. indicates that you are

