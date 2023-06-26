Indeed, BRC drives innovation and technology adoption in the retail industry





True, BRC Drives Innovation and Technology Adoption in Retail A new product, Amplify, is developed by True to help retailers find the right technology for their company

To accelerate innovation and technology adoption, retail and consumer-focused investment and innovation company True has announced a partnership with the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the leading trade association for UK retailers.

Through this collaboration, BRC members will be able to access cutting-edge technology and foster innovation through Trues’ expertise and network.

According to True, making the right choice of technology to best support business needs has never been more difficult and mission-critical for retailers. To help retailers find the right technology for their company, True created his new product, his Amplify.

Amplify builds on Trues’ expertise and experience in investing in and growing technology start-ups, deep sector research, and technology success with corporate partners in the retail industry, providing a shortcut to proven technology for retail brands. offers. work.

This partnership has great potential to support retail transformation. By combining BRC industry expertise with Trues’ investment and innovation capabilities, both organizations aim to empower retailers, drive growth and foster a culture of technological advancement. For BRC members, this begins with a series of roundtable events on access to better technology.

Matt Truman, co-founder and executive chairman of True, said: “We are focused on democratizing access to technology innovation for retailers and consumers, helping to capture technology travel farther and farther. , aims to foster collaboration between consumer brands, retailers and technology.The BRC is a force for positive change and we are excited to bring value to its members.”

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Retail Consortium, said: “Our partnership with True is fully aligned with BRC’s purpose of creating positive change in the industry and our goal of helping our members maximize the opportunities presented by digital transformation.” will pave the way for greater access to proven technology that can help accelerate that transformation and strengthen your membership business. ”

Founded in 2013, True is certified as a B Corporation in 2021.

