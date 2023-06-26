3 Questions to Coursera About Generative AI in Education





XR/VR learning has been discussed for years, and Apple Vision is the latest foray into the space. But ChatGPT, a form of generative AI, appeared out of nowhere a few months ago.

I had already seen how students were using it and how faculty were using it in their research. Next, dive deeper into how online learning impacts online learning and get advice on how to take advantage of online learning.

Below, Courseras Shravan Goli, Chief Operating Officer and Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer share their thoughts.

Q: We are experiencing an explosion of technology-driven teaching tech tools, especially generative AI. What has happened in recent months, not only in terms of technology, but also in terms of higher education design and policy, to make these tools more popular? And what are the next steps in that evolution? do you think?

Shravan Gori

Gori: It’s important to note that prior to this generative AI explosion, other forms of AI had already been proven to transform online learning. For example, Coursera has been using AI and machine learning (ML) for years to support the learning experience with features such as degree dropout detection tools, plagiarism detection, and early iterations of in-course coaches. .

We are also increasingly leveraging ML to greatly enhance the translation of course materials. The evolution of ML in the last few years has been very impressive and it is now in a very precise position when it comes to translation. This is a game-changer for learners, educators, and educational technology leaders, enabling them to offer thousands of courses to non-native English learners around the world. It also significantly reduces the cost and time required to translate materials.

I see generative AI as the next chapter in the educator’s AI journey. Our goal in using it is consistent with how we thought about previous AI tools, ultimately improving the online learning experience for learners and educators. We look forward to seeing how online learning evolves at an even faster pace in the coming years to better meet the diverse needs of students and educators around the world.

marni baker stein

Baker Stein: The last 6-12 months have been amazing in terms of technological progress. Thanks to ChatGPT, DALL-E, and many other mainstream tools, more people are becoming aware of the power of generative AI.

Long before this explosion, one-on-one tutoring and just-in-time interventions were proving to be some of the most effective teaching methods, and now, using generative AI, Coursera Educational technology platforms like can do this. on scale. This, combined with the ability to create more scalable content using AI-powered generation tools, will truly transform learning in the months and years to come. Coursera recently announced Coursera Coach, which supports his 1:1 support for educators and AI-powered course creation tools.

Beyond these immediate use cases, campuses are also grappling with what the emergence of generative AI means for student employability and classroom experience. What skills should students learn now? Should all students take supplemental courses to ensure their relevance in all areas for the future? How can it be used to help students learn and practice these important skills in a variety of environments? These are important themes that every university leader should consider now.

Q: What impact will generative AI have on teaching and learning in the short and long term?

Baker Stein: Massive 1:1 tutoring is finally available to learners around the world. This kind of quality education is no longer just for students who have the means to hire a tutor. And how educators are using generative AI tools to enhance personalization for each student and experimenting with new technologies like augmented reality to deliver faster, higher quality courses. I’m also particularly excited to see how to create. Professors can spend their time on high-impact activities such as mentoring, research, and office hours instead of tedious course-writing tasks. This will enable educators to iterate courses more quickly and keep up with industry and global changes that may affect the learning field.

Another important use case is how generative AI can act as a great equalizer for students, especially second language learners, when it comes to writing. Students still need to apply critical thinking and their own ideas, but AI tools can help them refine their writing and make their ideas even clearer. For a long time, students have been allowed to use calculators in certain math assessments as long as they show their work. I believe that written assessment, like traditional essays, should evolve in a similar fashion. Students may use tools such as her ChatGPT to refine their writing, but to pass they will need to demonstrate a complete thought process from abstract to final paper.

Gori: We also believe that these generative AI tools are particularly useful for learners to apply what they have learned in a real-world context. Similar to one-on-one tutoring, in-course AI coaches help learners understand how certain concepts and lessons apply to their lives, such as their specific career ambitions. help. We know that having career goals is a very strong motivator for learners to report learning outcomes. The ability to extend her guidance and motivation in this bespoke career is of particular interest and can be leveraged to further help learners achieve their goals in collaboration with our educator partners in college and industry. increase.

Q: Do you have any advice for educators and students just getting started with generative AI? How can we think about this technology as we plan for the future?

Baker Stein: The best teachers are those who give the least amount of support to their students. This means that instead of simply teaching students how to solve a problem, teachers ask guiding questions to guide students through the process and actually learn. Today, bots like ChatGPT are the most helpful. They simply teach students the answers. Educators should keep this in mind when implementing chatbots in their programs. For example, Coursera designed an in-course coach that provides helpful prompts when learners want answers. Learners are encouraged to revisit specific video clips and concepts rather than simply being told the answers.

Another educational practice that educators should keep in mind is that they want to teach students to be critical thinkers and problem solvers. Perhaps they use tools like calculators or ChatGPT to repeat or perform busy tasks, and that could be fine. Assessment needs to be revisited to emphasize the thought process leading up to the final product, especially as many students use these tools despite efforts by some educators to eliminate them. . We have to adapt educationally.

Goli: I come from a product background, so I advocate the idea of ​​rapid testing and iteration. To understand how generative AI can best serve you as a learner, educator, or even administrator, you must try these new tools in your own hands. At the same time, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with the basic ethical framework for using and leveraging AI within your organization. Even if you’re not a techie, soon all of us will be using tools and products that touch on this new technology. Especially in education, where privacy and academic integrity are paramount, it’s important to understand what generative AI means, how to use it wisely, and where guardrails are needed. At Coursera, we have developed our own Responsible AI Principles, recognizing that this technology is key to the future of scalable learning.

