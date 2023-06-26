MIT’s global innovation initiative focuses on WA





90 global participants from MIT’s two-year Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (REAP) spend a week in Perth Cohort members include teams from Washington State and other regions around the world MIT professors, staff members and select US startups will participate

A series of one-off events over the course of the week will bring approximately 90 participants from around the world to Perth and parts of Western Australia as part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program (REAP). will visit

An initiative of the MIT Sloan School of Management in Boston, the two-year program brings together representative groups of regional centers and cities to explore development gaps and challenges through a series of workshops, case studies, and analyzes of unique and innovative ecosystems. Identify opportunities. .

WA has teams in Cohort 9 of the MIT REAP program, alongside Hungary, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and four US capitals including Kansas City, Omaha, Des Moines, and St. Louis.

Last year, Washington State won the rights to host the third (out of four) workshop series and related events.

The Washington State Government endorses Team WA’s participation in programs funded by Rio Tinto and Woodside by supporting the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation, City of Perth, Rio Tinto, Woodside, Space Cubed and West.・Tech Fest, Center for Entrepreneurial Research and Innovation, Australian Venture Consultants, Malka Foundation, Curtin University.

Other activities, talks and public events showcasing innovation include the launch of the Black Angels, an indigenous angel investment group; the launch of the City of Fremantle Innovation Strategy; the MIT Perth Symposium; including visits to the mines of At the Guday Dali mine site near Newman.

The ideas and knowledge generated by this effort will also help support resource departments working towards decarbonization.

This will further solidify WA’s position as a leader in the research and development of new products and technologies that support economic diversification and job creation.

Comment by Stephen Dawson, Minister for Innovation and Digital Economy:

“The Cook government is delighted to support Team WA’s role in fostering innovation around the world through the dynamic MIT REAP initiative.

“This program aligns with the Government of WA’s innovation and diversification of WA strategies and the New Industry Fund (NIF), which recently received an additional $9.1 million in support over the next two years.

“Investing in initiatives that promote ideas and solutions will diversify Western Australia’s economy and lead to the development of new sectors that will create jobs for Western Australians in the future.”

