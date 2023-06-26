Alpha Venture Academy Tech Venture Summer Camps Coming Soon





Screenshot from Alpha Venture Academy’s official website.[Photo/algomaventureacademy.org]

With the aim of fostering technological revolution and investment in China, preparations are underway to open the doors of the 2023 Alpha Venture Academy Tech Venture Summer Camp. The summer camp is a unique stage for young people who are passionate about technology entrepreneurship, keen to put their innovative ideas into practice and explore the mysterious world of investing, by many market players. It is believed that there is, said a camp organizer recently.

As innovation and investment become more and more important for socio-economic development, Alpha Venture Academy (AVA) aims to provide teenagers aged 16-21 with a platform for more cutting-edge innovation thinking and investment. We run an annual Tech Venture Summer Camp that intrigues us about the concept of investing. We help you develop a deep understanding of innovation and investment.

The camp offers participants the opportunity to enter the field of innovation and investment, connect with peers from around the world, expand their social network, and establish their own ventures to realize their entrepreneurial spirit.

We aim to provide young people with the best technology entrepreneurship and investment education to help them succeed in their future careers. AVA will host summer camps to train future entrepreneurs and investors, provide training to young people and inspire innovative thinking, it said in an announcement earlier this month.

According to AVA, the summer camp will consist of theoretical foundation courses, skills training, case studies and guest sharing sessions. Camp participants participate in activities such as teamwork. project management; entrepreneurial simulation; An investment simulation to develop competence and develop teamwork and leadership skills.

Additionally, the summer camp invites successful entrepreneurs, investors, and experts in the technology entrepreneurship and investment space to give on-site lectures and share their experiences and insights with students.

AVA also arranges visits to innovation companies and investment institutions to give students first-hand experience of the real work of entrepreneurship and investment. They will have the opportunity to visit innovation labs, incubators and startup accelerators. Communicate face-to-face with entrepreneurs and investors. Learn about their entrepreneurial journey and investment strategies.

Organizers say there will also be a competition to showcase the talents of the participants. They work in groups to plan and strategize their entrepreneurial projects and submit their business plans and investment proposals to the jury.

Jiang Rui contributed to this story.

