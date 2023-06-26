Berlin Economic Senator Franziska Giffie and State Secretary Michael Biel visit lab technology company KNAUER





The management of KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, a well-known Berlin-based manufacturer of high-tech labware, is pleased to welcome Berlin Senator for Economic Affairs Franziska Giffie (SPD) and State Secretary Michael Biel to the company’s offices. I was honored to be able to The visit was part of the “Made in Berlin” event series started by Giffey’s predecessor, Stephan Schwartz.

Continuing this tradition of visiting manufacturing companies, Senator Giffey will hold meetings with managers and their employees to make Berlin’s dynamic and innovative economy more visible and to discuss its needs and developments in field meetings. Seeking dialogue. Mr. Giffey used the visit to recognize KNAUER’s commitment and innovation and to interact directly with employees. She has provided insight into the strategies and production processes that enable the company to bring cutting-edge technology to market.

Thomas Müller, Head of Production at KNAUER, provided interesting insights into machine building and instrument assembly during the tour, and Dr. Ulrike Krop, Applications Specialist at KNAUER, explained to visitors about laboratory equipment and applications. Did. To succeed in the competitive lab market, cutting-edge technology must go hand in hand with support for those who develop it further.

“It is a great honor to welcome Senator Giffey and Secretary of State Beal here at KNAUER.”

Carsten Losch, KNAUER Managing Director

He added, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to introduce our company and speak with the Senate about our challenges and successes.”

The visit began with a series of meetings during which the senator and secretary of state were briefed by the managing director and founding couple on the company’s growth, product range and latest areas of business. For her part, the senator spoke about her priorities in the new office and expressed particular interest in the IJM system, which was developed for the production of lipid nanoparticles important for mRNA vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic. BioNTech’s Corona Her Vaccine Comirnaty is being produced using these new systems from KNAUER. Knauer was awarded the “Vorsprung” award at the East German Business Forum in Bad Saalow on June 11th for her innovative achievements.

To Senator Giffey’s surprise, many KNAUER employees were waiting in the company courtyard when she left. She enthusiastically praised the employees, calling them “a great example of the Berlin economy, with its innovative strength and great products that represent Berlin around the world.” There was a joint photo in the finale.

The visit provided an ideal opportunity for a productive exchange of views on the current challenges of decarbonisation and skills shortages, as well as on the opportunities and strengths of the SME sector in Berlin, highlighting Knauer’s commitment to innovation, quality and local production. emphasized the efforts of

Based in Zehlendorf, Berlin, KNAUER develops and manufactures laboratory equipment for the life sciences, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, environmental and food industries. The company is best known for its liquid chromatography systems and components, but it also played a key role in the production of lipid nanoparticles for the mRNA corona vaccine with its newly developed equipment. Company owner Alexandra Knauer runs the family business with Carsten Roche. Both companies are committed to sustainable and responsible corporate governance that focuses on users, 190 employees and society.

For more information about KNAUER, please visit www.knauer.net.

