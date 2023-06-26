Vietnam Business Delegation Visits Industrial Innovation & Technology Expo





Hyderabad One of India’s most vibrant regional chambers of commerce and industry, the Federation of 106 Traditional Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) based in the city is a nine-member Vietnam Economic It was announced that the delegation had attended. Gia Lai Provincial Commission and four company representatives will visit the 2023 Industrial Innovation & Technology (IITEX) Expo.

This is the first expo and an ambitious undertaking for the FTCCI. Some of the major international exhibitors such as Cet Power Solution (Belgium), Mauritius Economic Development Authority (East Africa) and Government of Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) will also participate in his three-day exhibition at Hytex Hall No. increase. -1 From June 28th. FTCCI members unveiled posters for the expo.

On this occasion, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman of FTCCI, said that the expo will be supported by Shamshabad World Trade Center, ICICI, Four Solar, Quantum Energy, Standard Kitchens, Pokarna, TSIIC, TSREDCO, IIMR, Ministry of MSME, ICRISAT. , BNI, THUB, IIP, Grid Club, T Works, Startup TV, TSTPC and more.

The aim of the IITEX Expo is to boost production through the use of the latest technologies and innovations, boosting the economy in the process and supporting the Indian Government’s Atmanilbar Bharat initiative. 150 stalls will be set up and 80,000 visitors are expected. He said technology has the power to do many things, including changing the world we live in and the way we live.

Industrial innovations and technologies in the industrial sector are new or improved products or processes whose technical characteristics are significantly different from the previous ones. The relationship between industrial innovation and technology is very unique and intertwined. Agarwal explained that the importance of industrial technology is directly related to competitiveness.

In today’s world, technological superiority is the determinant of industrial competitiveness. Technology is a major driver of growth. It is the key to reducing unit cost, improving product quality, maintaining or growing market share, increasing yield, profit, return on investment and ultimately survival. The exhibition is a need of the times, he added.

Cet Power Solution (Belgium) is a leader in the power solutions industry with a strong market presence. Major domestic exhibitors include Gujarat Informatics Limited GIL, Hypercube Analytics Pvt Ltd, Automation Solutions, Jarsh Innovations Pvt Ltd, Four Solar Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, Sadhguru Audit and GRC Solutions Pvt ltd.

Indrasen Bollampally, founder and managing director of Four Solar Energy Systems, says the future is renewable energy. Various panels will be displayed at their booth at the expo, which will raise awareness of solar energy among MSMEs. We at Four Solar believe that power privatization can be achieved by spreading awareness and integrating the latest technologies.

The Mauritius (East Africa) Economic Development Board is a major government agency whose mission is to provide strong institutional support for strategic economic planning. The Electronic Government Agency (EGA) is his IT hub for the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. EGA is responsible for planning and executing IT projects for most departments of the Ras Al Khaimah government.

