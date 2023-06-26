Diana Mereu, HealthFluencer: Redefining Healthcare Communication





Romanian entrepreneur Diana Meleu has embarked on a professional journey that unites both her passions for healthcare and technology. Along the way, Merrieu began her corporate life as part of a pharmaceutical company before she founded her own health tech her startup called HealthFluencer and launched a number of initiatives aimed at helping the healthcare industry. I participated in.

Through HealthFluencer, Diana Mereu now believes that while redefining how brands communicate medical information to users, this kind of marketing serves its purpose and establishes connections that benefit all parties in the process. I am aiming.

Diana Meleu, winner of The Recursive’s Most Inspiring Healthtech Entrepreneur at CEE, shares her vision for the future of healthtech marketing and how brands should use these kinds of promotions to reach out to users. Let’s talk about what the technology trends are. It will shape the healthcare industry for years to come.

The Recursive: What inspired you to start working at HealthTech?

Diana Melieux: I graduated in pharmacy in 2012. My professional trajectory is infused with experience gained in a variety of settings, from student organizations to community pharmacies, National Medicines Agency, international pharmaceutical companies, and consumers. Get a job in a medical institution and eventually become the founder of a HealthTech startup.

I have been lucky enough to meet some amazing people along the way. People who were my direct reports during my time as a company employee, and people who happened to be my mentors as part of my EMBA where I completed my MSM (Master of Science in Management). ) or InnovX-BCR Accelerator Community.

HealthTech combines my two most loved fields, healthcare and technology, each reflecting a part of my personality. On the one hand, healthcare is highly established and well-regulated, providing access to a stable income and close-knit communities while having a direct impact on the lives of individuals.

Technology, on the other hand, is fast-paced and constantly changing, with new trends emerging and requiring greater risk aversion, but you could always be a part of the beginning of something special.

How are you using your expertise to help healthtech start-ups overcome challenges and succeed in the market?

In 2023, I joined the Launch community for startup founders as Director of the HealthTech vertical and as a mentor for the EIT Health-backed LevelUp Health & Life Sciences accelerator.

I believe that startups enrolled in such programs have the best chances of success. More precisely, healthtech start-ups build their own ecosystem by leveraging a clear vision, overcoming regulatory hurdles and identifying the right investors, partners and stakeholders in the health sector. support to do

What inspired you to start HealthFluencer and what is the premise behind the company?

Today, wellness companies struggle to find the right influencers to get their brand right. Despite being a highly regulated industry, there are still misconceptions when it comes to medical issues, and health claims are not being adhered to, especially in the digital realm.

That’s why we, HealthFluencer, offer tailored matches to these companies with qualified “health influencers” who have passed the “blue check” so they can access the data to predict the impact of their engagement. By doing so, we are redesigning how we provide medical information. Measure consumer reaction.

What role does influencer marketing play in today’s healthcare, self-care, and personal care industry?

I believe that healthfluencer marketing has two main beneficiaries. They gather on the HealthFluencer platform for the following reasons, and these are the most important for the activities they do individually.

Enterprise – Make data-driven marketing decisions, adhere to industry standards, meet regulatory compliance, build digital trust, and experience customized connectivity. Health influencers – securing new revenue streams, creating personal brands, establishing corporate partnerships, passing qualification verification, pre-testing products/solutions.

What trends do you foresee in the healthtech industry, including in the context of AI?

In today’s digitally driven environment, technology adoption is a must for healthcare. We are developing wearables that allow the wearer to actively participate in their own health, 3D printed prototypes of prostheses, anatomy, and blood vessels, blockchains to maintain an error-free electronic record of health, and AI that can be used for a variety of purposes. We are seeing many new trends. From chatbots to virtual medical assistants and even digital twins as digital replicas of patients for clinical trial purposes using precision medicine, pattern recognition, personalized diagnosis/treatment and computational models.

How do you keep up with the latest advances in health?

More than 5% of the more than 5 billion searches per day on Google are related to health. The Internet remains one of the most popular sources of health-related information today, whether it’s provided directly on search engines, social media, or health product/service websites.

There are also many scientific articles, industry newsletters and health influencer channels that provide accurate, authoritative and up-to-date information. In addition to these, I consider events, conferences and seminars as relevant sources of information, not only for information gathering, but also for the possibility of networking with fellow leaders.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter the HealthTech space?

Especially when talking about startups in the health tech space, I strongly believe that value creation and ecosystem development is everything. We encourage founders to get authorities involved early on and at least have a health advisor on board if they don’t have experience in this area.

It also requires looking out and mapping competitors with the aim of combining with existing technology rather than reinventing the wheel. The final piece of advice I would give them is to work long term and do it for the right reasons. And of course, you should enjoy the process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecursive.com/why-healthcare-brands-can-t-ignore-marketing-romanian-entrepreneur-diana-mereu-weighs-in/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos