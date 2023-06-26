AI innovation transforming lives with dementia wins £1.9m from Dementia Longitude Award





Innovations created by the 24 semi-finalists include an app that helps people with dementia communicate, high-tech facial recognition glasses that identify familiar faces, and augmented reality that helps people navigate safely within their neighborhoods. Including maps etc. Semi-Finalists will each receive a grant of 80,000 as part of the overall 4 Meter Longitude Award on Dementia to foster the co-creation of personalized technology to enable people with dementia to live independent and fulfilling lives. Given. The Dementia Longitude Award is funded by the Alzheimers Society and Innovate UK and administered by Challenge Works.

20 June 2023 – An app that repairs choppy voices, high-tech glasses that help people with dementia recognize others, and a yellow brick road map that helps people navigate their neighborhoods are on the sub-level Only three of the solutions reached Finals of the 4m Longitude Award on Dementia.

A total of 1.9 million awards for 24 pioneering teams of developers, researchers and innovators from around the world today in the International Challenge Competition, funded by Alzheimer’s Association and Innovate UK and designed and presented by Challenge Works. Awarded.

80,000 Discovery Awards were given to teams from the UK, US, Canada, Australia, UAE, Colombia, Portugal and the Isle of Man to develop new technologies to improve the lives of people with dementia. Going forward, the team will work with people with dementia and their caregivers to ensure the technology is intuitive, easy to use, and adaptable to their changing needs.

Innovations include:

Augmented reality maps to keep people from getting lost or confused – The Dorothy community of Care City (UK) uses augmented reality to provide virtual directions, visualized pathways and help people with dementia become independent. A digital yellow brick road map that provides easy directions to help you navigate. their local community. High-tech specs for facial recognition – iMAGIC smart glasses allow people to recognize familiar faces, provide reminders and alerts, zoom in and out for easy navigation, call loved ones, read vital signs Developed by Khalifa University (UAE) to monitor signs. . The glasses will eventually also help her identify objects with QR codes (a type of barcode that can be scanned and interpreted by computer software). Virtual Voice Assistant App to Fill in Missing Words – Conversational AI software from Amicus Brain Innovations (US) uses voice and language processing to listen to broken words, a common challenge as dementia progresses, and help AI speaks aloud the user’s expression that was repaired. I was going to say

Alzheimer’s Association CEO Kate Lee said: “It’s important to enable people with dementia to live independently and in a way that gives them a sense of fulfillment for as long as possible.”

Today’s Discovery Award winners all have the ability to bring hope to the here and now and develop cutting-edge tools that make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

A new drug has been found that slows the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease, but there is still much work to be done. The Alzheimer’s Association continues to work on innovative projects like the Longitude Award to improve the lives of people with dementia and their families together.

Indro Mukerjee, CEO of Innovate UK, said: “By tackling dementia, the Longitude Awards tackle the global health crisis.” Approximately 50 million people worldwide have dementia, and nearly 10 million new cases of dementia are diagnosed each year. increase. Innovate UK will be happy to support this effort, along with other important work we are doing in this area. The UK is a world leader in innovation for healthy aging and this award will encourage new technologies. This helps people with dementia, their families and caregivers to make living with dementia easier.

The Longitude Award on Dementia promotes the development of personalized, technology-based tools, created in collaboration with people in the early stages of dementia, to help them lead independent, more fulfilling lives and the things they love. We help you do that.

The contest itself was co-organized with a dementia patient. The judges were advised by the awards’ Lived Experience Advisory Board (LEAP) in making their decisions.

Trevor Salomon, whose wife Yvonne was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2013, chairs the Longitude Awards, an advisory panel on the lived experience of dementia. This group, made up of people with dementia, caregivers and former caregivers, led the planning, judging and evaluation process for the awards.

Mr Trevor said: “Before being diagnosed, my wife amazed everyone with her ability to accomplish anything she set her mind to.” There was no

It would be very valuable to have access to technology that would help her increase her independence and enjoy those pastimes. So I was really impressed with the innovative thinking and creativity of the Discovery Award winners. Advances in AI can lead to new technologies that are transformative for people like my wife, but they need to be easy to use, intuitive, and adaptable to each person’s unique needs. . Technology should not be developed in a bubble. It should be designed and tested by the people who will ultimately benefit from it. “

In 2024, five finalists will receive an additional 1.5 million funding to build real-world prototypes. In total, more than 3 million seed funding and development grants have been awarded, and in 2026 he will be awarded his first prize of 1 million.

In addition, over the next three years, a wide range of organizations will be invested in providing key insights and expertise to innovators, including access to data, specialized facilities, working with people with dementia, and expert advice on technical and business aspects. Non-financial support of experts is funded. Promote innovation and facilitate knowledge sharing among participants.

One of the Discovery Awards presented today, the Paul & Nick Harvey Discovery Award, is sponsored by the Hunter Foundation with further support from the Heather Collie and Caretech Foundations.

To learn more about the Longitude Prize for Dementia and the 24 Discovery Prize winners who advanced to the award’s semi-finals, visit dementia.longitudeprize.org.

