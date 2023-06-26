Why is it difficult to find and retain technical talent?





The digital transformation of businesses around the world is increasing the demand for skilled talent. Therefore, companies face the challenge of not only finding technology talent, but also retaining it.

As highlighted in the IT Talent Report, tech profile hiring increased 55% in 2022 compared to the previous year. This indicates that companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of being able to rely on specialized Information and Communication Technology (ICT) teams to improve their competitiveness and productivity.

According to Harvard Business Review, more than 40% of IT professionals were hired by companies outside the technology sector in 2019. These profiles are no longer just for technology companies.

Imbalance between demand and supply of technical professionals

Given that there are not enough specialists to fill so many vacancies, the technology transformation of companies and organizations of all kinds has outpaced generations of digital talent. Demand for digital talent increased by 43%, as shown by the 2022 Digital Talent Overview, a report that compiled data on the 2021 tech expert shortage. But last year, he increased the supply of professionals available on the market by only 11%.

Given this situation, according to the National Institute of Statistics, by 2021, 47% of companies will have problems securing ICT positions. Another study conducted by DigitalES, the Spanish Digitalization Association, estimated that there are around 120,000 unfilled positions in the technology sector. First few months of 2022.

Why is there such a shortage of tech talent?

There are several reasons why companies are unable to find technical talent, but the main reason is the lack of technical talent. This affects not only technology companies, but also companies in other sectors looking to introduce digital transformation into their production systems.

The problem is that traditional education systems are not always keeping up with the technological advancements and digital skills that organizations need. The 2020 World Economic Forum put forward several theories in this regard, including the theory that by 2025, 50% of all employees will need to be reskilled.

Additionally, large multinational corporations dominate much of the world’s digital workforce. Amazon has become her second largest employer in the United States, and in 2021 alone, he has more than 40,000 job postings for corporate and technical positions, and more than 10,000 in other countries. Meanwhile, at the end of the same year he announced that Meta: It aims to create around 10,000 vacancies within the European Union in five years.

In addition to excess demand, another reason companies are unable to retain digital talent in Spain is the presence of salary increases in other European countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

How to compete for technical talent

Improving working conditions, establishing employee benefits programs, investing in modern training programs, and engaging in attractiveness measures are some of the recommendations for attracting, attracting, and retaining digital talent.

A strong and engaging corporate culture. Having a strong company culture is a huge advantage in such a competitive environment. Company culture contains the implicit values ​​about how a company operates, and influences the working environment, crisis management, leadership and internal communication.

Companies must focus on developing a strong and positive corporate culture, building a dynamic reputation with compelling values. Most technical candidates look for real company value from the very first stage of accepting a job offer.

Develop a hiring strategy. Businesses should dedicate resources to identifying the best ways to find digital talent. In this regard, social media has become an essential tool for tech professional recruiters, including LinkedIn, the social network of choice for this profile. Organizations need to reliably cultivate their brand image on this platform, use advanced search fields to filter by academics, experience, language, etc., and handle specific functions to contact and monitor the selection process. I have.

Provide employee benefit programs. According to Willis Towers Watson’s latest Global Benefits Attitude Survey data of employees in 23 countries, the most highly rated social benefits for IT profiles within companies are compensation and job security. , flexibility.

In addition, the implementation of social welfare programs can enhance workers’ emotional bonds, prevent defection to other companies, reduce absenteeism, improve productivity, attract new profile attention, and help workers help cover the needs and interests of

Invest in a modern training plan. If there’s one thing he’s good at as a tech expert, it’s that he’s always up to date. Therefore, having a training plan is a great strategy for attracting and retaining this talent.

Workers can thus acquire new knowledge and skills to improve their professional profile. As a result, organizations can rely on a modern, competitive and ready team in case new technical challenges arise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telefonica.com/en/communication-room/blog/why-is-hard-find-retain-technological-talent/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos