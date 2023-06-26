



Treasurer Michael McGrath has joined Dell Technologies to announce enhancements to the Customer Solutions Center (CSC) Innovation Lab on its Limerick campus.

The CSC Innovation Lab provides a unique environment for organizations to test and deploy new digital solutions to address their specific business challenges. Customers around the world will experience real-world examples of how AI, 5G and edge computing can drive the development of smart cities, connected healthcare and Industry 4.0.

Extensions built with partners Vodafone and Ericsson include edge computing and implementation of emerging technologies such as computer vision, advanced analytics and private wireless networking. This will enable customers to develop new ways to capture, analyze, and make decisions at the edge, closer to their data sources. Access to this new capability will support customers and partners in industries including manufacturing, healthcare and agri-food sectors. This expanded offering will enable Dell to accelerate the pace of customers’ digital transformation from edge to cloud.

Partners are working with NovaUCD, the innovation hub of the University of Dublin, to develop an accelerator program to support innovative start-ups with global potential and access to the Dell CSC Innovation Labs. I am testing a new solution.

The partnership and expansion of the CSC Innovation Lab, one of 14 CSCs worldwide, follows the recent opening of Dell’s redeveloped Cork Customer Solutions Center and Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab, also in Cork.

“Dell Technologies has always been at the forefront of innovation, helping businesses here in Ireland and around the world to take advantage of new technologies,” said Michael McGrath, Treasurer, Customer Solutions Center, Limerick. The expansion of the company’s capabilities at his CSC Innovation Lab in Limerick and support for innovative Irish start-ups is very welcome news. This highlights the importance of helping businesses adopt edge computing and emerging technologies as well as their commitment to Ireland. We wish the Dell teams in Limerick, Cork and Cherrywood every success in the future.

Since 2019, the CSC Innovation Lab has provided a space for industry leaders to collaborate with our team to unlock the power of technology for their business. “This exciting addition to our global Customer Solution Center capabilities will enable our customers and partners to leverage data at the edge to accelerate innovation within their organizations and deliver new products and services,” said Dell Technologies. said Des OSullivan, Vice President of Customer Solution Center.

Sen O’Reilly, Vice President, EMEA, Vice President Logistics and Limerick Site Leader, Dell Technologies Added: Welcome Minister McGrath to our Customer Solutions Center Innovation Lab here in Limerick, enhanced for our customers both globally and here in Ireland We are excited to announce our product. The expansion of our capabilities and the continued evolution of our multifunctional campus in Limerick will help our team stay at the forefront of digital transformation.

Donal Travers, Head of Technology, Consumer and Business Services, IDA Ireland, welcomed the announcement. Dell is a company that is a pillar of Ireland’s enterprise technology ecosystem. The partnership announced today brings key technology to customer solutions and further strengthens Dell’s positive impact across Ireland’s business, education and entrepreneurial communities.

For more information on Dell’s Customer Solution Centers, please visit https://delltechnologies.com/customersolutioncenters.

