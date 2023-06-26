



Dorothy, Care City and TPXimpact received an 80,000 Discovery Award grant from the Longitude Award for Dementia for their development of the Augmented Reality Yellow Brick Road.

For this award, digital transformation agency TPXimpact will partner with innovation center Care City and memory app Dorothy. Together, the companies plan to develop an augmented reality platform that places virtual yellow brick roads inside community spaces such as stores, parks and museums to help people with dementia and memory loss find their way.

The Directions Dorothy app is developed into the Dorothy community, a platform where any organization can provide indoor navigation, making it more accessible and dementia friendly.

The Dorothy app has traditionally been used in nursing homes to assist with navigation and mobility using Augmented Reality (AR). Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to deliver daily task reminders while keeping patients and caregivers connected.

Care City CEO Matt Skinner said: Dorothy He is very happy to receive the award that was developed based on the prototype of the app. By expanding the applicability of this technology in a variety of settings, we can grow the Dorothy community and help more people living with dementia regain independence and confidence.

The Dementia Longitude Award is funded by the Alzheimers Society and Innovate UK and presented by Challenge Works. It aims to facilitate the development of personalized, technology-based tools co-created with people in the early stages of dementia.

Dorothy, Care City and TPXimpact were among 24 semi-finalists with 80,000 awards. In 2024, five finalists will proceed to build real-world prototypes with the help of her additional $1.5 million in funding. The 1m first place prize will be awarded in 2026.

In addition to seed funding and development grants, non-financial support will also be provided to provide insights and expertise to innovators. This includes access to data, specialized facilities, working with people with dementia and expert advice.

Alzheimer’s Association CEO Kate Lee said: It is important that people with dementia are able to live independently while doing things that bring them a sense of fulfillment for as long as possible. And that’s exactly what technological innovation brings.

Today’s Discovery Award winners all have the ability to bring hope to the here and now and develop cutting-edge tools that make a tangible difference in people’s lives. A new drug has been found that slows the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease, but there is still much work to be done.

Improving the lives of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is also a focus for Princess Diana of the Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, who has used a donation from Cleethorpes Golf Club to help patients with their past lives. I purchased a Recollective Interactive Therapy Activity (RITA) machine to help me remember events.

