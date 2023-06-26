Innovative technologies and cross-sectoral investments are key to mitigating natural disasters





Natural disasters pose an existential threat to Australia’s national security, requiring the application of innovative technologies, coordination among nations and prioritization of cross-sectoral investments in the most disadvantaged regions.

This not only protects local communities, but also weakens the inflationary economic effects of natural disasters.

Australia allocates 3% of its resources to resilience and disaster preparedness. 97% successfully dealt with the crisis.

Reversing this spending curve is critical to the country’s future prosperity and independence in terms of protecting mission-critical infrastructure and fighting climate change.

The Black Summer wildfires doubled Australia’s carbon footprint that year. Natural disasters have also disrupted communities, and in one town 40 of his 1,000 residents have recorded suicides.

Fires and floods further impact family well-being and mental health, forcing parents to move their children out of their homes and into new cities and schools.

“These families don’t care whether they’re responding to local, state, or federal governments. [to a crisis], in some cases, we see not enough reactions in their eyes. They are disenfranchised and lose confidence in our institutions,” said Adrian Turner, leader of the Minderoo Foundation’s Fire and Flood Resilience Initiative.

“These outcast children are our next generation. [the people] It will bring unity to our country. So the current incentive system is upside down. “

Turner called on industry, philanthropic organizations, NGOs, charities and governments to work together in a joint effort. He says for every dollar he invests in resilience, he saves about $7 in response and recovery.

With much of Australia, including Queensland, uninsurable and requiring billions of dollars of reinsurance from the government, it may ultimately be a no-brainer. A more integrated approach would involve the insurance, banking, retail and utility sectors working together to de-risk the portfolio in the event of a disaster.

Rather than just moments of crisis, these disasters should be seen as valuable training grounds for developing the ability to bounce back from all dangers.

Lessons learned in fighting wildfires and floods also apply to non-dynamic events such as cyber intrusions and power grid failures within mission-critical infrastructure.

Addressing this challenge requires using data to inform decisions and prioritize investments in the most at-risk and vulnerable communities.

Minderoo has built a National Resilience Index that includes data from the least resilient communities ranging from 2 to 700 household sizes, based on 45 indicators.

“You can stack ranks in high-risk areas. [to] Tell us where to invest with a data-driven, evidence-based approach,” Turner said.

This data tool helps direct scarce investments in times of economic pressure to the communities that need it most, including those that do not have the means to apply for government subsidies.

The shift in focus to resilience and disaster preparedness is also incorporated into the Minderoth Fire Shield Mission’s ambitious goal of extinguishing dangerous fires anywhere in the country in one hour by 2025.

One way we’re proving this is possible is through the recent launch of XPRIZE Wildfire, a A$16 million global competition to innovate firefighting technology to end devastating wildfires. .

The ability to extinguish fires more quickly in the future will depend on real-time sensing from space under new space commercialization and low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

Supporting elements include AI, robotics, and the application of remote sensors on the ground to guide autonomous vehicles, including drones, to problem locations.

LEO microsatellites have already been launched into space by Australian start-ups such as Gilmore Space, but solutions to the accuracy problem of sensor technology in the civilian context have yet to be established.

To date, over 90 teams from dozens of countries, including Australia, have participated in XPRIZE. Minderoo is calling for more Australian teams to join these teams for the chance to commercialize the technology on a global scale and solve the global problem of extreme bushfires.

The competition may eventually attract over 100 entries demonstrating the level of innovation aimed at tackling extreme weather.

James Riley, Editorial Director, InnovationAus and Adrian Turner, Head of Fire and Flood Resilience, Minderoo Foundation

It also resulted in the best early response ever outside of the $100 million Elon Musk carbon sequestration project, which could change the way Australia and the rest of the world fight fires.

“This shows that people think they can solve the problem, which will ultimately lead to a global fire monitoring service that can detect it immediately and provide information to response teams,” Turner said. rice field.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Department will help test the XPRIZE Wildfire technology.

To further inform Australian businesses, expert panel joins upcoming Calling Aussie Innovators to solve global problem Firefighting from Space webinar hosted by InnovationAus.com and Minderoo To do. The industry’s leading voice in space, technology and fire and flood resilience educates exponential technology teams to reshape operations to create innovative firefighting solutions.

Another Minderoo initiative, called Australian Resilience Corps, developed in conjunction with founding partner NRMA Insurance, will help 125,000 people by 2025 to strengthen community-led resilience activities during the off-season. We are looking to recruit volunteers.

If achieved, it will be three times the defense reserve.

“We’re encouraged by the participation of volunteers from Australian businesses and universities, and the response has been extraordinary,” Turner said. “There is a strong desire, especially among young people, to contribute to and counter the often felt helplessness in the face of climate change.”

Minderoo intends to be something other than a long-term operator of the Legion and even a presentation sponsor of XPRIZE Wildfire.

The foundation relies on fostering public-private partnerships to increase resilience to fires and floods, under a collective of organizations that will continue to drive these ambitious efforts beyond 2025.

This video interview and accompanying article was produced by InnovationAus.com in partnership with the Minderoo Foundation.

