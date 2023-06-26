Yili Shares Dairy Innovations at World Dairy Congress





LONDON, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ — The 16th World Dairy Conference on the theme of ‘Rethinking Dairy Industry’ will take place from 21-22 June to exchange views on the high-quality development of the dairy industry. A meeting was held. Attendees included representatives of dairy producers, academics, experts and industry associations from around the world, including Dr. Yun Zhanyou, Vice President of Yili Group and Dr. Gerrit Smit, Managing Director of Yili Innovation Center Europe. It was

Yili Hosts Roundtable on Innovation Leading to a Healthier Future and Shares Insights with Industry Partners on the Importance of Innovation-Driven Development

In a session focused on future opportunities, Dr. Yun said that dairy companies should put consumers first and adopt a holistic innovation-driven approach to achieve quality development in the dairy industry. He stressed the need to adopt and expand global cooperation.

Piercristiano Brazzale, President of the International Dairy Federation (IDF), highlighted the great potential and opportunities of China, a major emerging dairy market. He saw the conference as an opportunity to gain deeper insight into the latest developments in China’s dairy industry and Yili Group’s innovation capabilities.

Richard Hall, Chairman of Zenith Global, recognized early on the tremendous development China’s dairy industry has achieved over the years and praised it for playing a leading role in many respects, especially in innovation. . He stressed that he believes the industry could make even greater strides in the future.

At the roundtable, Dr. Yun shared Yili’s holistic innovation-driven approach of relying on processing, digital and technological innovation to improve product quality, enhance consumer experience and protect consumer health. .

On innovation and global health, President Brazzar highlighted how innovation can serve as a key driver of global health, enabling people to enjoy safer, more effective and accessible products and services. emphasized.

Dr Judith Bryans said, “The World Dairy Congress has provided us with a wonderful opportunity to share our global perspective on innovation and collaboration. Leading innovations in dairy, health and sustainability. It was great to see the latest innovations in particular.” Made from Chinese dairy products. “

The global dairy industry has recorded steady growth in recent years. “The world needs better nutrition for its growing population, and the dairy industry will be a big contributor in finding more targeted solutions,” Hall said.

Yili’s two star brands, Satine and AMBPOMIAL, entered this year’s Congress as platinum sponsors of milk and yogurt respectively, thanks to their advanced innovation capabilities and high product quality.

At the convention, Dr. Gerrit Sumit delivered a keynote speech titled “Innovation for Global Health”, highlighting the research and development story of Eli and the company’s two products Sateen Active Lactoferrin Organic Pure Milk and AMBPOMIAL Yukie Carbonated Yogurt. They shared details about the technological advances that have been made.

In the increasingly green, digital and integrated global dairy industry, Yili will continue to adopt a consumer-centric, innovation-driven approach to provide healthy products that meet people’s nutritional needs throughout their lifecycle. I will continue.

Source Yili Group

For more information: [email protected]

