Huawei Thailand Holds First ‘Women Engineers’ Roadshow on International Women Engineer Day





[Bangkok, Thailand, June 26, 2023] To celebrate International Women’s Engineering Day, Huawei hosted a “Women in Tech (WIT)” roadshow featuring talks on female role models, women’s leadership, and technology, highlighting the latest technology and diversity. We held a traveling booth featuring examples of Huawei’s initiatives. The event aims to encourage a new generation of female talent to participate in her STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programs and career paths as part of a drive towards an inclusive and sustainable future. I was there. The event is also part of Huawei’s ongoing cooperation with UNESCO, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and academia to develop more ICT talents for the digital future of Thailand and the world.

Female Thai engineers taking photos at the “Women in Tech” roadshow in Bangkok

According to the latest Global Gender Gap Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum, STEM jobs are well paid and are expected to grow in importance and scope in the future. However, the share of women in the STEM sector workforce remains significantly lower. They make up almost half (49.3%) of the total workforce in non-STEM occupations, but only 29.2% of STEM workers. Based on the three core principles of Tech For Her, Tech With Her, and Tech By Her, Huawei will officially launch the Women in Tech initiative in 2020 to contribute to the transformation. The effort continues to grow and she is now employed in over 50 countries.

“NIA is pleased to witness the official launch of Thailand’s first Women in Tech today.In Thailand, both female and male digital talent are becoming a key driver of economic development and opportunity. And the NIA is open to working with partners, including Huawei, to nurture an ecosystem for innovation entrepreneurs and digital talent to help Thailand successfully build a digital hub for ASEAN.” Dr. Crispaka Bunhuen, Deputy Secretary General (Innovation System), National Innovation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Science and Technology, said.

Piyatida Itiravivongs, President of Huawei Cloud Thailand, said, “As a leading technology company, Huawei is committed to ‘growing in Thailand and contributing to Thailand’ in order to realize a comprehensive digital future. We have a mission: In 2023, Huawei will continue to push digital forward.” Develop talent through her three focus areas: Digital Her Inclusion, including the Cloud Developer Program, Digital Power Engineers, and Women in Tech. “

Regarding the opportunities and challenges of the digital age, Montakarn Svanathap Kittipaisarsilp, Associate Project Officer for Culture, UNESCO Regional Multisectoral Office in Bangkok, thanked Huawei and its partners for hosting the event, He reiterated UNESCO’s commitment to promoting gender equality throughout the education system. , from early childhood to higher education, in both formal and informal settings, from infrastructure planning to teacher training.

assistant. Professor, Ph.D. Sunanta Sodsee, Dean of Information Technology and Digital Innovation Department, King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok, also provided an insight, stating, “Universities need to work with governments and industry partners like Huawei to harness the power of digital technology.” there is,” he said. And tomorrow will be greener. “

A booth tour of the event allowed the public to learn how green energy storage products and residential solar solutions are contributing to a greener world. How mobile phones, smartwatches, AR and XR solutions enrich people’s lives. and on UNESCO-led actions to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Attendees can also sign up for the Cloud Developer Program.

In addition, the event also marked the first public release of Huawei Thailand’s CSR project, Digital Bus. The program has provided digital knowledge to his 3,000 students, workers and medical staff in rural areas in 12 states, making a significant impact on education and skills development. The participation of 27 schools in this project highlights a collaborative effort to provide access to digital education in underserved areas.

The event also marks Huawei’s continued cooperation with the ITU in its “Girls in ICT” initiative, which has provided 5G, cloud and cybersecurity training to more than 40 students. The ITU Youth Representative thanked Huawei and its partners and encouraged other students to participate in the digital skills training program and open up exciting career opportunities for themselves.

Following the success of these programs, Huawei recently launched a three-year plan to train 20,000 local cloud developers and encourage both male and female students to actively participate in Huawei developer programs. Announced. These efforts underscore Huawei’s ongoing commitment to unlocking digital through partnerships in Thailand to improve lives for all.

On June 22, Huawei Thailand received the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for “Best Contributor in Human Capital Development” from the National Innovation Agency (NIA). The evaluation highlights Huawei’s extensive efforts in developing digital talent and supporting the growth of Thailand’s 5G, cloud and green ecosystems.

