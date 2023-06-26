Musk vs. Zuckerberg: Which tech heavyweight has already won the Wall Street cage match?





By Emily Barry, Leslie Albrecht, Tommi Kilgore

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla’s Elon Musk prepare for a potential physical showdown, each delivering financial victories

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are reportedly planning to face off in a physical cage match, but the tech giants have already been at odds financially for years.

Given that potential showdown, MarketWatch has taken this opportunity to take a more casual look at how technology leaders compare in the eyes of the market. And if the performance of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and Tesla Inc. shares (TSLA) is any indication, Zuckerberg will beat Musk in a battle that resembles a sprint, but Musk Mr. Zak will leave Mr. Zack in a marathon showdown.

Meta shares are up 138% year-to-date, and after a mild correction in February, Tesla shares rose 111% over the period before suffering a two-and-a-half month slump mid-race. was broken

But in the long run Tesla wins big.

Since Meta went public on May 18, 2012 (when it was still known as Facebook on Wall Street), the stock has risen about 650%. But during the same period, Tesla’s stock price soared by 14,096%.

But the battle between Musk and Zuckerberg isn’t all about stock performance. It’s unclear if or when the tech luminaries will actually put up a fight physically, but if Mr. Musk starts feeling nervous, he’ll rely on his sizable net worth to hire the best training team money can buy. maybe you can.

Musk is richer than Zuckerberg

The Tesla CEO and Twitter owner topped the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $236 billion as of Thursday, up nearly $100 billion this year alone. He sees it going up. Zuckerberg, of course, is no slouch either, with a net worth of $104 billion, number 10 on the list, of which he’ll add about $58 billion by 2023.

But even if Musk used his position at the electric-car maker to pay for personal training, Tesla investors probably wouldn’t be so happy — at least Musk didn’t sell Tesla to help out late last year. Funding his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, judging by Wall Street’s reaction when he had to sell some of his stock.

Musk’s Tesla Stock Dwarfs Zach’s Meta Stock

Musk owns nearly 13% of Tesla, or 411 million shares, according to data provided by FactSet. Zuckerberg’s meta holdings are much smaller, at about 832,000 shares, or 0.4% of outstanding shares, according to FactSet.

At current prices, Musk’s Tesla stock is worth about $107.5 billion and Zack’s meta stock is worth about $240 million.

Zack is much more philanthropic than Musk

Zuckerberg and Musk have announced their intention to become philanthropists by signing a donation pledge. A gift pledge is a public pledge by some billionaires to donate most of their wealth during their lifetime or in their will.

But when it comes to actually donating money, Mr. Zuckerberg is ahead of Mr. Musk. Forbes magazine in 2022 gave Zach a 3 out of 5 for his philanthropy, noting that he and his wife Priscilla Chan donated between 5% and 9.99% of his fortune. Musk, on the other hand, gave away less than 1% of his fortune, giving him a score of 1.

Musk’s Tesla makes better investments

When it comes to fighter jet companies, Musk’s Tesla is a much better investor than Zach’s Meta.

Over the past five years, on a quarterly basis, Tesla’s Return on Assets (ROA), a measure of how the company invests its assets to generate profits, has been steady from about -9% over the last 12 months. , up more than 15% quarter-over-quarter, according to FactSet data.

Meanwhile, meta’s ROA has fallen from just over 23% five years ago to just over 12%.

Over the same period, Tesla shares rose 1,065% and Meta shares rose 42%. In contrast, the S&P 500 has risen 58% over the same period.

Wall Street analysts favor Zack over Musk

Depending on Wall Street analysts, Mr. Zuckerberg would have an advantage over Mr. Musk.

Of the 60 meta-covering analysts surveyed by FactSet, 47 (78%) were bullish, nine were neutral, and only four were bearish.

But of the 46 analysts covering Tesla, only 21, or 46%, are bulls, 19 are neutral, and six are bears.

In terms of price targets, the average analyst target for Meta is $280.43, which is about 3% below current levels. Tesla’s average target is $203.90, about 20% below current prices.

– Emily Barry

This content was created by MarketWatch, operated by Dow Jones & Company. MarketWatch is published independently of The Dow Jones Newswire and The Wall Street Journal.

(Closed) Dow Jones Correspondence

06-26-23 0824ET

Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

