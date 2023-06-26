BMW reveals 738 horsepower M5 wagon hybrid for the first time





BMW has heralded a next-generation M5, specifically a wagon model called the M5 Touring. The M5 will have the same plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain as the XM and is expected to make up to 738 horsepower in Label Red. An exciting rumor from earlier this year is that BMW will bring a wagon version to the US.

The new generation of the BMW M5 is attractive enough on its own, but the news of the M5 wagon is sure to excite car enthusiasts. These new teaser photos show us the upcoming M5 Touring for the first time, and are especially intriguing given rumors that a long-roof M5 could be coming to the US.

BMW

As you can see in these photos of the camouflaged prototype, the new M5 takes bodywork from the latest G60 generation 5-series and adds an aggressive looking rear bumper with flared fenders and quad exhaust tips. . The rear appears to have a staggered wheel and tire setup with wide Michelin Pilot Sport 5 rubber.

BMW has confirmed that the M5 will have a hybrid powertrain and is expected to have a setup similar to the BMW XM Performance SUV. This model pairs a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 engine with an electric motor, producing 738 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque in a Label Red top configuration. We’re told the M5 will only come with this high-power setup, not the ‘base’ XM’s 644-horsepower tune. It will also add rear-wheel steering, an optional 22-inch wheel, and various drive modes that control everything from steering to regenerative braking levels.

BMW

So far, only two generations of the M5 offer Touring variants, the E34 and the V-10 powered E60/E61, neither of which are available in the US. But given what Audi sells, it wouldn’t be unheard of for BMW to bring it here. The RS6 Avant is here and Mercedes has been offering the AMG E63 wagon to our shores for some time now.

With the 2024 5 Series already on sale, we expect to hear some information about the new M5 sedan soon, but we’ll probably have to wait for more news on the wagon version. BMW says it won’t go on sale until next year, but we’re eagerly awaiting its arrival and hope to have further confirmation that it will be available in the US at some point in the near future.

senior editor

Perhaps as a result, Joey Caparella developed an obsession with the auto industry during his childhood in Nashville, Tennessee, despite growing up eating a steady diet of Honda and Toyota base models. He found a way to write about cars for the school newspaper while at Rice University and eventually moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he got his first professional auto writing job for Automobiles magazine. He has been part of his Car and Driver team since 2016 and currently lives in New York City.

