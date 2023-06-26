Canadian Startups Oncoustics and OneCup AI Join Google Cloud Accelerator





Google piloted a cloud accelerator in Canada before expanding it to a US startup this year.

Google has announced a group of 12 startups participating in the first deployment of cloud accelerators for startups in North America, naming two Canadian participants, Oncoustics and OneCup AI.

Canadian startups are a minority in this year’s group, following the expansion of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud program to companies in the United States (US) this year.

Canadian startups are in the minority in this cohort, part of a broader trend among Google’s other North American accelerators.

A Google spokesperson previously told BetaKit in April that Google will be piloting its cloud accelerator program in Canada in 2021 and 2022, with only Canadian startups eligible each year.

After seeing strong demand for accelerators for cloud-native startups in North America, Google decided to expand its cloud accelerators to the US as well.

As part of the accelerator, attendees will have access to cloud mentorships and technical project support, as well as workshops on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

One of the accelerator participants is Toronto-based medical technology startup Oncoustics. The company says it is developing a low-cost point-of-care ultrasound system with portable surveillance, diagnostics and monitoring systems for preventative care and early intervention.

Oncoustics CEO Beth Rogozinski said that as part of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud program, the company aims to hone its ability to scale its machine learning environment and processes to develop multiple new diagnostic products. .

Vancouvers OneCup AI uses computer vision AI for its livestock tracking and monitoring solution. By joining Google’s cloud accelerator, the startup hopes to refine its algorithms and optimize its infrastructure built on Google’s suite of cloud computing services.

RELATED: Applications open for Google's Startup Accelerator for female and black founders

The relatively small percentage of Canadian startups in this cohort is part of a broader trend among Google’s other accelerators that are open to both Canadian and US startups.

Google launched both the Female Founders Program and the Black Founders Program in 2020. While the program for women has been available in both Canada and the U.S. since its inception, the accelerator for black entrepreneurs was first available in the U.S. and then expanded to Canadians in her one-year increments. later.

Both the Female Founder Program and the Black Founder Program are open to Canadian and US startups, but last year the program was dominated by US startups.

In the previous cohort of female founders, 3 Canadians were selected from a group of 12 to participate. They were Blossom: Social Investing, Emaww and MedEssist. Last year, three Canadian companies also participated in the Black Founders Program: Node, Beam.city DNA, and HumanSquad.

Featured image courtesy of OneCup AI.

