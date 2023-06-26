Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones review





What if there was a Sony pair of headphones that nearly replicated the active noise canceling and sound performance of the company’s flagship model, but at a fraction of the price? Well, that product is in the all-new WH-CH720N. so please be careful.

These $150 cans feature Sony’s own sound tech, including 360 Reality Audio, ambient sound control, and an equalizer with multiple well-designed presets. In addition, it maintains the brand’s hallmarks of deep bass profile, long battery life, powerful ANC and versatile connectivity.

The WH-CH720N falls short of the full Sony package in some features and has a mediocre design that lacks the luxurious looks of high-end entries like the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000M5, but it’s still average. It’s been a significant upgrade from its sub-model. -$100 headphones and the best over-ear headphones in that price range.

The Sony WH-CH720N are great wireless headphones that boast Sony’s top model ANC and acoustic performance. If you want the Sony sound experience at a bargain price, buy a pair.

Midrange gems like the $178 WH-XB910N showed that Sony could integrate award-winning sound into lower-priced models. The WH-CH720N is no exception. His 30mm dynamic driver from Sony has plenty of volume, but it’s more natural with less head rattle.

But it’s the V1 processor that pushes the sound to the next level. It balances the soundstage, delivering clearer mids and highs that work well with the WH-CH720N’s enhanced bass response. Just Blaze’s brassy chords on Jay-Z’s public service announcement soared above the drum-thumping production and hit my eardrums with ferocity. Toggling his EQ on the companion app boosts those effects, especially the highs, and also boosts the lows and mids without detracting from the rapper’s vocals.

Apple Music and Spotify tracks streamed well on my MacBook Pro (AAC) and OnePlus 11 (SBC), but I would have preferred the increased clarity delivered by a high-res streaming platform like Tidal. . The difference was clearly audible on jazz tracks. Instruments contained more detailed information. I was fascinated by the strings of the San Juan Sunsets Deodato electric guitar. After optimizing the headphones for his use of 360 Reality Audio in Tidal, the music became even more engaging. There are several playlists that support Sony’s object-based spatial audio technology. This adds an extra level of realism to orchestral recordings and demonstrates excellent channel separation. The booming horns of George Benson’s Body Talk sent an energetic wave to my left ear, while my right ear felt the tickling sensation of steadily tapping cymbals.

A hidden feature in Sony’s arsenal is DSEE Extreme. When enabled, the compressed sound source is upscaled by AI. This is most useful for jamming out poorly processed tracks or bad MP3 rips. I highly recommend listening to the Wu-Tang Clans Enter the 36 Chambers album to demonstrate the effectiveness of the technology. Choppy kung fu flick samples and gritty effects suddenly sound clean and sharp.

Robust ANC also contributes to the WH-CH720N’s excellent sound quality. Noise neutralization is some of the best at this price. There are always distractions when working from home, but these headphones make most of them unsettled. I didn’t mind the electronic noise emanating from my toddler’s toy ride or the loud episode of Curious George playing in the background. His screams and other high-frequency sounds were unavoidable, but they didn’t pull me away from the music playing in his Tidal. It was very appreciated that the headphones muffled the construction noise in the courtyard area while working on the balcony.

Sony’s transparency mode is equally worthwhile, offering up to 20 levels of ambient noise, which you can adjust with a slider to control how much you want to hear. Outdoor enthusiasts will find this feature useful when crossing roads or listening to public transport intercom announcements. On the other hand, for indoor listeners, we find it beneficial for communicating with people. I loved having conversations with the lady across the living room without taking my headphones off. It was also satisfying to watch her son on the baby monitor at night while watching the NBA Finals.

It’s a shame to see these cheap noise-cancelling headphones charge longer than the Bose models out there. The WH-CH720N is rated at 34 hours with ANC on, but my testing showed it to be up to 32 hours when you factor in loud volumes and video conferencing. Also, with Bluetooth multipoint enabled, pairing the headphones to two devices at the same time worked flawlessly and battery life was greatly reduced. Still, that’s a few hours longer than Bose’s longest-lasting headphones, the QuietComfort 45 (24 hours). I enjoyed about 10 days of moderate use (2-3 hours daily) before charging.

Turning off ANC extends the playback time to about 50 hours. Sony’s fast charging gives you up to 60 minutes of music playback with just 3 minutes of charging, alleviating the fear of low battery. That’s more power than the AirPods Max (5 minutes in 1.5 hours) and the Bose 700 (15 minutes in 2 hours). Using an AUX cable for wired listening can help save power when traveling.

Some say this sound is what makes Sony headphones special. Some say it’s because of battery life. I think it’s a multi-platform companion app (iOS/Android). Sony Headphones Connect is one of the feature-rich apps available, opening the door to personalization across multiple performance areas. Easily access and manipulate sound settings such as ambient sound control and EQ. Toggle controls make it easy to enable features. Most importantly, the app saves all changes and applies them to all recognized devices. Automatic firmware updates keep these headphones up-to-date with the latest software and features (where applicable).

$130 is good enough for access to all of Sony’s primetime features (360 Reality Audio, DSEE, etc.). However, to take advantage of Sony’s full feature set, you’ll have to buy his pricier WH-1000XM4 or XM5.

No smart controls like Quick Attention or Speak to Chat. That means he can’t turn the volume down to 10% by holding his hand over the right earcup or speaking loudly. Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec for Hi-Res Audio is also not included in the package. The NC optimizer also does not automatically adjust ANC based on head characteristics and environment. Safe listening seemed like a natural addition, as it helps prevent not only hearing loss but also MIA.

The WH-CH720N doesn’t even have basic features like touch controls or wear detection for auto-pause/play. Physical buttons make up the control scheme of the headphones, creating a positive tactile sensation to ensure that intended commands are met.

Many of Sony’s budget headphones have bland aesthetics and mediocre build quality. An all-black plastic frame completes the WH-CH720N’s overall construction, while foam padding on the ear pads and headband provide just the right amount of comfort. The extender is made longer to accommodate listeners with larger heads. The use of plastic makes these headphones surprisingly lightweight. At the same time, the material is prone to scuffing and scratching, and does not survive drops on hard surfaces. Dropping it from a significant height can crack the case and expose the internals.

Sony didn’t have to release an entry-level noise canceller, but the company is disrupting the cheap ANC headphone market by offering a lower-priced alternative to the popular WH-1000XM5 that lives up to its brand name. I succeeded. Combining great audio and ANC with premium sound technology, his WH-CH720N is unbeatable.

Not all hit. To enhance the design of the WH-CH720N, it could do more. Also, the exclusion of distinctive features feels like a missed opportunity to showcase Sony’s latest innovations to new audiences.

Thankfully, these complaints are more details than flaws, and add to the value of the WH-CH720N as a great value soundblaster that meets the highest standards.

