



The New Energy New York (NENY) project, led by Binghamton University, has been selected as one of 34 semi-finalists in the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) inaugural Regional Innovation Engine competition. The competition received 188 applications for implementation grants from all over the country, spanning various key technical areas highlighted in CHIPS and scientific law. Winning proposals will be eligible to receive up to $160 million over 10 years to build a regional innovation ecosystem around technology areas of national importance.

The NENY Storage Engine (NENY SE) Proposal builds on the foundation established by the NENY project, which was funded by the U.S. Economic Development Authority (EDA) Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) and the New York Empire State Development (ESD). I’m here. The Southern Tier region of upstate New York has taken on a role as a national leader in battery innovation, workforce development and manufacturing. NENY SE core partners include Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST), Launch NY, and Imperium 3 New York. NENY SE is also made possible by the EDA BBBRC NENY 16-member coalition and 18 additional cross-sectoral partners.

We were proud of the team in Binghamton who continue to strive to make the region a center of battery technology advancement and battery manufacturing hub. Harvey Stenger, president of Binghamton University, said there is an urgent need for the United States to nationalize its battery supply chain, and that federal efforts to support the United States’ efforts to make it happen are critical.

Once funded, NENY Storage Engine will further fuel the growth of an emerging technology-based, industry-led innovation hub, broaden its focus to the early stages of academic research and development, and expand partnerships across strategic areas. .

Domestic battery production and secure supply chains are critical to the global competitiveness and economic stability of the United States and North America, and are key to meeting the climate change goals set by New York State and the federal government, according to a Binghamton University special. Professor and Nobel laureate M. Stanley Whittingham. NSF Engines funding supports the innovation essential to achieving these goals.

This is a huge opportunity for upstate New York, said Per Stromhaug, vice president for innovation and economic development at Binghamton University. The depth and breadth of energy storage research expertise and infrastructure available in Binghamton and our private and public partners will enable us to accelerate innovation, technology transfer and commercialization of new technologies. can do. With Senator Schumer and his team supporting us, we can transform communities, attract investment, create new jobs, and fill those jobs with a skilled workforce. I’m confident.

A statewide academic network on aspects of research and development inspired by the use of NENY SE is required to build the intellectual merit of this exciting proposal.

“We are delighted that the New Energy New York Storage Engine proposal has advanced to the next round and look forward to working with BU and other partners to make Upstate New York a national leader in battery technology. ,” said Emmanuel Janellis, Professor of Walter R. Reed. He holds a doctorate in engineering from Cornell University.

Lynn Rafael, Vice President and Associate Professor of Research at Rochester Institute of Technology, sees the emergence of an economic development ecosystem for lithium-ion batteries that New Energy New York is promoting with state and federal support said he was very pleased to . By establishing an NSF engine for battery development to support NENY, the ecosystem will not only be able to compete with the rest of the world for market share in battery manufacturing, but also be able to lead the innovative scientific breakthroughs it creates. It will be

The proposed NSF engine program will not only enable a complementary team of world-renowned researchers to meet the challenges of next-generation energy storage. Cole Smith, Dean of the School of Engineering and Computer Science at Syracuse University, said this will encourage students to participate in the very technological innovations needed to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

“NY-BEST is committed to supporting the NSF Engine Program funding to further catalyze and foster the innovation ecosystem in battery and energy storage technology being developed in New York,” said William Acker, Executive Director of NY-BEST. We are proud to partner with Binghamton University for Advanced batteries and energy storage are essential to addressing global climate change, and funding NSF Engines supports innovation in the region, boosting economic growth and job creation, while at the same time addressing the urgent It also addresses the challenges of global climate change.

Marnie Lavigne, President and CEO of Launch NY Inc., said, “As a company committed to advancing venture development and innovation, Launch NY is pleased to be part of the New Energy New York NSF Engines initiative. I’m excited,” he said. Helping translate energy storage technology and grow ventures here in Upstate New York will not only have a significant social and national impact, but will also ensure industry-driven and inclusive regional economic development.

Shailesh Uppreti, CEO of C4V and chairman of iM3NY, said an accelerated innovation cycle is essential for the U.S. economy to compete and build a cohesive domestic ecosystem for battery manufacturing. said. Bringing technology to market faster and transforming it into affordable products has been our focus for over a decade, and Binghamton University has played a key role in this. Adding a new dimension to this he NENY means an unbeatable support system when using a turbocharger with an NSF engine. Everyone at C4V and iM3NY is very excited to support, participate in, and lead this as an active industry partner.

New York State is pioneering important energy storage initiatives under the leadership of Senator Schumer. Schumer’s support initially helped NENY secure $63.7 million in federal funding through the EDA BBBRC, with $50 million in state funding from ESD. The Senator continues to support through his NSF engine competition.

Binghamton is fast becoming the innovation beating heart of the Americas’ battery belt.And now thanks to my girlfriend’s CHIPS [and] Senator Schumer said the science bill would give the Southern Tier a chance to supercharge its rapidly growing battery hub. I am proud to offer his innovative $63.7 million investment to revitalize the New Energy NY project. Binghamton’s semi-final spot in the National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engine competition could also bring in up to $160 million more. Batteries are a building block of modern technology and a cornerstone of the transition to a carbon-free economy.

As part of the selection process, the NENY team participated in a virtual site visit with NSF in July and, if shortlisted, was interviewed in person by NSF to assess project risks, resources involved, and team capabilities. Evaluate To adapt to changing environments. The NSF will announce the engine award winners this fall, and each winner will receive $15 million in his first two years.

