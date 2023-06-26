



THE FLATS Helluva Block Party, a new destination for Georgia Tech football pregame entertainment, is set to debut this fall.

The Helluva Block Party transforms the Georgia Tech football pregame experience by bringing the excitement and glitz of tech football to the campus and one of the most prominent and vibrant areas of North Avenue in the City of Atlanta. Three blocks of North Avenue from Techwood Drive/100th Anniversary Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Lucky Street will be temporarily closed on game days due to activity. This area will be closed to traffic 6 hours before kickoff and the party will start 4 hours before kickoff. The area is expected to reopen to traffic early in the third quarter.

Surrounded by some of Georgia Tech’s most iconic locations, including the south entrance of Bobby Dodd Stadium and the Tech Tower lawn, Hellva Block Party includes:

Tailgating (beginning 4 hours before kickoff) Hassle-free tailgating options at the Hellva Block Party include Coca-Cola products, Helvienna Lager and New Realm Brewing Co. Engineer’s Ale. Additionally, all-inclusive private tailgate setups are also available in premium spaces along Tech Lawn and Yellowjacket Alley through REVELxp Premium and Turnkey Tailgates. Tailgating Activities, previously part of Wreckfest at Callaway Plaza, will feature fun events for the whole family, including interactive games and activities for fans of all ages. Yellowjackets Alley (2.5 hours before he kicks off) Arrive at Yellowjackets Bobby Dodd Stadium, where the Helluva Block Party will feature a new home. Team buses arrive at the intersection of North Avenue and Techwood Drive/100th Anniversary Olympic Park Drive, and led by Ramblin’ Wreck and the Georgia Tech Marching Band, the teams proceed along North Avenue and enter Bobby Dodd Stadium through Gate 1. To do. Fans are encouraged to line up to greet the Jackets when they arrive at Bobby Dodd Stadium on game day. Entertainment (immediately after Yellowjackets Alley) When the Yellowjackets arrive at the stadium, a pre-game concert featuring a variety of popular musicals will take place. action begins. Pre-game entertainment also includes a traditional pre-game show by the Georgia Tech Marching Band.

The Helluva Block Party will close 30 minutes before kickoff so fans can take their seats as the teams enter the field inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“We will be hosting a great pregame tradition of Georgia Tech football on our campus and in one of the most vibrant locations on North Avenue in our city,” said J. Butt, director of athletics. I couldn’t be more excited to continue building on our great pre-match tradition by doing so.” In the shadow of Bobby Dodd Stadium and the Tech Tower, Hellva Block his party blends great campus traditions with an enhanced pre-game atmosphere for fans.

Additionally, many of the game day traditions, including Yellow Jackets Alley and Wreckfest, were previously centered at or near Callaway Plaza at the north end of the stadium. Bat continued. After 2024, the construction of new Student-Athlete Performance Centers will make it impossible to continue to host events at these locations. By making these two great traditions the centerpiece of Helluva Block Party, we can jump into that transition.

We can’t wait to show our amazing fans the new Game Day experience this fall!

Full information on parking affected by the new arrangements will be available soon.

For more information on the Helluva Block Party, please visit ramblinwreck.com/hbp.

Georgia Tech football season tickets are available for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game vs. Louisville on September 1st at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Chick-fil-Ay Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 1st Guaranteed top seats and value for all seven of Tech’s exciting 2023 games, including against Louisville. Twenty-five games of the regular season finale against nemesis Georgia at Bobby Dodd Stadium are on sale now, starting at just $225. Click here for more information and to purchase season tickets online.

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander Tharp Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Georgia Tech Track and Field Department, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, Georgia Tech Everyday participates in his champion development and competes for championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please support his jacket. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and www.ramblinwreck.com for the latest Georgia Tech Yellowjackets news.

