Google Pixel Fold Review: The Challenger Samsung Needs





For the past few years, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has been the undisputed champion of large flexible phones. However, with no strong contenders, especially outside of China, he holds the title by almost a bye. But with his Pixel Fold, Google has created a legitimate challenger with an innovative design that directly addresses some of Samsung’s weaknesses in this area. So while the $1,799 price tag may be a novice’s challenge for most people, Google’s first flagship foldable phone remains a worthy competitor.

design and display

The Google Pixel Fold has a 5.8-inch outer screen that opens to reveal a flexible 7.6-inch inner display. Both are 120Hz OLED panels. On paper, it sounds very similar to what Samsung has to offer with the Z Fold 4, but Google said it could be the best showcase of the company’s design to date. I’ve been playing around with the phone’s structure and dimensions to create the .

Pros Large exterior display Excellent camera Solid battery life Sleek design Easy multitasking

Instead of Samsung’s slim baton-like shape, Google opted for a wider aspect ratio of 17.4:9 for the Pixel Fold’s 2,092 x 1,080 exterior display, resulting in a device with a more passport-like shape. bottom. The advantage is that you don’t have to switch to the larger internal screen as often. This may seem like a small adjustment, but it makes a big difference.

The cover display on the Z Fold 4s is so thin that typing feels cramped. In fact, it can only be used for basic things like getting directions or checking notifications. But with the Pixel Fold, everything works fine. The screen is small enough that even someone with medium hands like mine will have no trouble reaching the corners of the screen, but large enough for apps to display and work fine. And since you don’t have to open the device as often, it actually saves a bit more battery life.

Photo Credit: Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Perhaps more importantly, Google has done some nifty things to the Pixel Fold’s hinge and chassis so there’s practically no gap between the phone halves, despite being so thin. is to disappear. It’s less than 6mm thick and about 12.1mm when closed, so it feels more balanced, albeit a bit heavier than the Z Fold 4. As long as you don’t have paint on your jeans, you shouldn’t have too much trouble slipping the Pixel Fold into your pocket. And unlike many other flexible smartphones, the Pixel Fold has his IPX8 rated water resistance, so you don’t have to worry about accidental splashes or submersion.

One side effect of the wider outer screen is that when you open the Pixel Fold, it’s in landscape orientation, which is perfect for watching videos. After you start clipping on the outer screen, unfold your phone, unfold, and voila! No need to rotate. Instead of going for a completely bezel-less design like most traditional phones, Google gave his Pixel Fold a slightly larger love handle. This means you don’t need a low-res, under-display selfie camera like the Z Fold 4. There’s actually room for an 8-megapixel camera in the top right corner. And with the extra space around the hinge, you can hold the Pixel Fold like a paperback book, which is especially satisfying when used as an e-reader.

Photo Credit: Sam Rutherford/Engadget

It’s time to talk to the elephant in the room. “Yes, it has creases.” You can feel it on your finger and see it at some angles. But Google has managed to minimize how distracting it can be. That said, I’ve been using my foldable smart phone here as his daily driver for 3 years now, so maybe he’s more used to it than most.

durability

Foldable phones have been around for a few years, but now that Google is in the game, there are a few things that potential first-time flexible phone buyers should be aware of. When you open your Pixel Folds box for the first time, you’ll see a cautionary warning on your phone’s display. Google says flexible screens are softer than traditional phone screens, so avoid contact with sand, crumbs, nails, or sharp objects. Additionally, Google says owners should not remove pre-installed screen protectors and users should not install third-party screen protectors. That means you have to be a little more gentle with your foldable phone than with your standard glass-and-metal phone.

Photo Credit: Sam Rutherford/Engadget

So far, I’ve had no issues with the Pixel Folds display or its pre-installed screen protector. That said, I have 3 Galaxy Z Fold phones with similar screen protectors, and they bubbled up 6-8 months after purchase, so the Pixel Fold will have similar issues over time. There is a possibility. When further questioned about durability and customer support, a Google spokesperson told his Engadget: We have rigorously tested whether the screen protector can withstand normal wear and tear. In the event of a problem, it can be repaired at our service center for a fee ($29 for Priority Care customers, $129 for out-of-warranty customers).

software and apps

It’s impossible to talk about the phone’s internal display without mentioning the tweaks Google made to its apps and UI. Similar to the Z Fold 4, Google has created a taskbar for his Pixel Fold, except it’s a bit more ephemeral. The home screen displays a standard row of icons at the bottom. However, when using the app, you can swipe up to reveal the taskbar and drag the icon from there to open it in multi-window mode.

Photo Credit: Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The gesture that summons the taskbar is like a shortcut for swiping up and holding to see your recent apps. Once you’ve selected the apps you want, simply drag the divider left or right to resize the window. If you want to switch sides of the app, double-tap the center of the split screen divider. The idea is to have the taskbar appear when you need it and get out of the way when you don’t. Combined with Android’s app suggestions feature (apps with rings around their icons), it’s a simple yet effective way to multitask.

You can also use Pixel Fold’s dual displays to take selfies using your phone’s high-definition rear camera, and give your subject a live preview of what they’ll look like when you take the picture. can. But this has been seen before with devices like the Z Fold and the new Razr+. Unfortunately, one of the Pixel Fold’s best new features, dual-screen interpreter mode, is not available yet, as it’s based on Android 14 features. Android 14 will not be released until sometime in the fall.

Photo Credit: Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Google says it already has more than 50 first-party apps optimized for use on devices like the Pixel Fold. Some enhancements you’ve experienced before, such as tabletop mode for YouTube. However, there are many sophisticated examples, including third-party examples such as WhatsApp, where you can share images from Google Photos by simply dragging and dropping them. With so much space to work with, I feel really empowered when switching from outdoor to indoor displays. And after playing games like Asphalt 9 that support adaptive resolutions, I really hope more developers get on board.

camera

Photo Credit: Sam Rutherford/Engadget

One of my biggest gripes with the Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s failure to deliver the same level of image quality that you get with the Galaxy S Ultra. But the Pixel Fold doesn’t feel so compromised. It features a 48MP main sensor, a 10.8MP ultra-wide and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Combine this with Google’s excellent photo processing and you have a better camera.

Gallery: Pixel Fold Camera Sample | 10 Photo Gallery: Pixel Fold Camera Sample | 10 Photos

During the day, the Pixel Fold’s photos are always slightly sharper than the Samsung’s, often offering more detail in better shadows and highlights. Even with Samsung’s Food Mode enabled, the Pixel Fold made taco dinners even more appetizing. Google’s Nightscape mode continues to reign supreme when it comes to taking sharper, more exposed photos in the dark.

performance and battery life

Pixel Fold is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It’s not bursting with speed, and the Fold can run a little warm, as I’ve experienced with other Pixel devices. But the phone never felt listless, even when I was multitasking or holding the phone down. That’s all I could really hope for.

Photo Credit: Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Google’s 4,820mAh battery, on the other hand, is slightly smaller than the Z Fold 4’s, but it doesn’t make a big difference in overall longevity, which is pretty good. We ran a video rundown test on both the external display and the internal display. In the former, the Pixel Fold outlasted Samsung’s larger foldable offering, with his 22:21 versus his 20:45 in the latter. However, using the larger screen, the Z Fold 4 beat the Pixels’ time of 15:42 with a time of 17:13.

wrap up

The Pixel Fold feels like a win for Google’s entry into the world of flexible phones. Clever hinges and a slim chassis make it easy to use and carry, while its wide body delivers on Google’s promise to make the phone’s outer screen more accessible. With strong water resistance, a great camera, and UI tweaks that make multitasking a little easier, his Pixel Fold is more than good enough to beat Samsung’s Z Fold 4. And that’s before considering his Pixel-specific nifty features like a call screener and recorder. .

Photo Credit: Sam Rutherford/Engadget

My main complaint (price aside) is that sometimes the phone doesn’t feel fully open. Sometimes you feel like you have to apply more pressure than you want to completely flatten. And while it would be nice if the Pixel Fold came with stylus support like the Z Fold 4, I’d be happy to wait until Samsung or Google or someone else finds room for a pen inside the device. increase.

Admittedly, many of the features, such as dual window multitasking, are already available on devices like the Z Fold 4, so he says the Pixel Fold isn’t really advancing the flexible phone’s overall capabilities. Some may be. The problem is, developers aren’t going to think about tweaking and optimizing their apps when they have a ton of large foldable devices until they have the functionality that matters. That’s why this phone had to come first. Google brought its style and rhythm into the title fight with his Pixel Fold and fell short. But perhaps most importantly, Google has gone beyond the typical glass brick and now has a device that can be used to shape the future of Android.

