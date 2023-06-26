New report highlights key role of technology and digital in achieving net zero





In a new report released this week, the international engineering federation FIDIC (International Federation of Consulting Engineers) says that in order to achieve net zero, the global infrastructure industry will select the right technology for its operations, and both new and existing technology should be embedded in Leverage your infrastructure, collaborate effectively, challenge perceptions, and take advantage of all the opportunities presented by technology and digital transformation.

FIDIC’s latest global situation report, Digital Technologies on the Road to Net Zero, explores how digital technologies are being used in engineering, construction, and infrastructure, and how they address challenges such as carbon reduction and net zero. It focuses on how digital technology is being applied. This report explores technological change and the growing interest in carbon reduction and the need to understand how technologies are evolving, interacting with each other, sharing data and informing future decision-making. describes in detail the rising

Combining desk research and industry discussions, this report focuses on how this change is happening within the infrastructure sector, and how this change is also related to reducing carbon emissions. I’m looking into it more deeply. This report provides six key recommendations for the industry to follow to effectively achieve a net-zero future.

Harness the transformative power of digital systems to reach ambitious net-zero targets in the infrastructure sector. Prioritize adaptability and interoperability, and the implementation of machine-based technologies in digital systems. We drive innovation through technology, unlocking the potential of technology in both new infrastructure projects and existing infrastructure renovations. Seize the momentum of change and leverage lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a major impact on the infrastructure sector. Foster a collaborative ecosystem and foster dynamic collaboration that unites stakeholders across the infrastructure sector. Overcome barriers and embrace innovation by tackling the barriers to widespread adoption of digital technologies in the infrastructure industry.

This report is the eighth in a series of groundbreaking FIDIC publications on major infrastructure issues facing the world. The Road to Net Zero report on the latest digital technologies highlights that digitization is a race to new frontiers. FIDIC says competition in the digital space is taking on a whole new face given his two dynamics of change that have emerged in recent years. The first is the pandemic, which highlights the value of automation, remote monitoring, data-driven forecasting, and digital collaboration. Second, the growing urgency of addressing climate change and the energy transition is making new energy systems increasingly complex, making the world more distributed and diversified than ever before. .

Digital technology on the road to net zero emphasizes that organizations that lead with data and new technologies will gain profitability and market share while advancing towards common social and environmental goals. Commenting on the report, FIDIC CEO Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “This report delves deeper into the deep and transformative impact of digitization on the infrastructure sector’s mission to meet carbon reduction targets.” FIDIC’s previous 2022 report on Digital Disruption Based on this report, the report reveals the constant pace of change and the pivotal role of technology as both a disruptor and an innovator across industries.

FIDIC believes that by embracing this tectonic inevitability, stakeholders can unlock the true potential of digital transformation, meet pressing challenges and pave the way for a sustainable future.

FIDIC President Tony Barry said: “It is clear that technology is a key driver for achieving net zero, but the actual implementation of change and the use of technology will determine how businesses and stakeholders work together, interact and truly It is closely related to how we design future-proof systems.” There are definitely lessons to be learned in this area as Net Zero requires full collaboration, data sharing, analytics sharing, performance sharing, risk management, lifecycle infrastructure services management and full carbon/sustainability reporting. I have.

The FIDIC State of the World Report “Digital Technologies on the Road to Net Zero” is available for download at https://fidic.org/sites/default/files/SOTW_2023_Digital_Technology_Report_v10b_2.pdf.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national consulting engineer associations, representing over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 companies in more than 100 countries around the world. The construction and infrastructure sector, in which FIDIC members are engaged, contributes approximately US$36 trillion to global GDP.

