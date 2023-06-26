Google Pixel Fold Review: Is This Expensive Folding Phone Worth It?





There’s a lot to like about Google’s first foldable phone, but don’t rush to buy one just yet.

June 26, 2023 1:00 PM EDT

The Pixel Fold is Google’s first attempt at a foldable smartphone. (Chris Velazco/The Washington Post) Comments Comments on this article

It’s been over a month since we saw Google unveil its first-ever foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, at its big developer conference, but two sounds from the show still stick in our minds.

The first was the explosion of audience enthusiasm when the Pixel Fold was announced. And what about the second? There was relatively lukewarm applause when the $1,799 price tag was projected onto the screen.

It’s a lot of money to spend on a smartphone, even one that Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh has promised will set a new standard for foldable technology.

So was he right? He’s been using the Pixel Fold for a week now, and he’s not entirely convinced.

That doesn’t mean I don’t like it. The Pixel Fold is easier to use than its rivals and I really enjoy its camera. This is really a step in the right direction for foldable smartphones. catch? It’s not a big step in the right direction.

Here’s what you should know:

The design is mostly great. Foldable mobile phones generally he falls into two groups. One is a regular-size phone that folds in half for easy pocketing, and the other is a traditional phone that folds into a small tablet. The Pixel Fold is one of the latter, and for that matter he’s one of the nicest I’ve ever used.

That’s because, unlike Samsung’s rivals, the Pixel Fold’s outer screen is wider at 5.8 inches, making it less inconvenient to use as a phone. (Frankly, I don’t want to use any other foldable tablet that isn’t in this shape.) And when you open up the Pixel Fold, you’re left with a tiny tablet that’s noticeably slimmer than other models. So why is design great?

The inner screen isn’t perfect. Open the Fold to reveal a 7.6-inch inner screen. It’s crisp and bright enough for outdoor use, but I’ve seen better.

Firstly, the large crease in the middle of the screen where the phone is hinged in half is almost impossible to miss, as foldable devices from experienced companies have less noticeable creases. Large bezels around the inner screen give you a place to rest your thumb when holding the phone properly, but they also keep the Pixel Fold from looking much more premium than rival devices.

Cameras give you an edge over the competition. Day or night, the Pixel Folds’ main camera usually captures more photo detail than its closest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. Pixelfold colors look more lifelike than what’s coming out of Samsung’s cameras, but it’s nothing new for Samsung to create images with pops of eye-catching color that are slightly out of touch with reality. is not.

To be fair, you’ll have to really look for some of these differences, but there are definitely times when Samsung takes a better picture than Google. But overall, Google’s foldable camera has the edge here, even if it’s a smaller one.

Battery life is solid. My rule of thumb for battery life is simple. I’m happy if I forget to turn it on at the end of a busy day and still have enough power left to get some work done the next morning. So far, the Pixel Fold has passed that test without a hitch, something we always couldn’t say about devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

What the Marketing Doesn’t Say

Traditional smartphones have excellent cameras. The Pixel Fold may produce better-looking photos than other foldable phones I’ve tested, but it’s still likely to produce better photos than its predecessor. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro and Google’s non-foldable Pixel 7 Pro capture and highlight image details better than the Pixel Fold. The iPhone takes remarkably good photos at night.

A unique experience. Since releasing his first Pixel smartphone in 2016, Google has been touting features not seen elsewhere. Pixels, for example, make the photos you take blurry and almost look good, and make navigating the cumbersome customer service menus easier when calling your bank.

All of these Pixel-exclusive features are back, but for now, at least Google hasn’t included tools to make the Pixel Fold shine compared to other foldable phones.

This will change over time, starting with Google Translate’s new interpreter mode that uses both screens on the upcoming Folds. But still, given how focused Google is on making Pixels feel unique, it’s a little disappointing that the Fold isn’t about to break even more ground here.

People who want to do more with one device. That’s all the gist of a device like this. The Pixel Fold is a great little tablet for reading and watching videos when you’re in the mood, and a regular smartphone the rest of the time. Multitasking is especially good on such devices. Having two apps running side by side on the big screen makes it easier to reference documents while composing emails.

Google believer. Google gives Pixel owners a slight edge over other Android phone owners. These devices offer free Google VPN for more private online browsing, instant access to the latest versions of Android, and exclusive Pixel software tools delivered in regular feature drop updates. .

The way Google dominates our online lives may shudder for some, and it’s understandable. But if you already live a Google-filled life, devices like the Pixel Fold allow you to buy more.

People who can’t handle heavy gadgets. The Pixel Fold looks very slim when opened, but weighs 10 ounces, making him one of the heaviest foldable devices sold in the US. (Most noticeable when used in folded phone mode). Everyone who showed the Fold remarked on its weight and how heavy a device like the iPhone 14 Pro at roughly 7.3 ounces feels downright classy.

People who want top-of-the-line hardware. The Pixel Fold looks great overall, but it uses a processor called the Tensor G2 that Google started putting in its phones last year. The same chipset is now also in the company’s cheapest new smartphones. In other words, there isn’t much difference in performance between the $1,799 Google smartphone and the $449 Google smartphone.

That said, it’s not that the Pixel Fold feels slow or jarring, it’s more than fast enough for all the daily tasks and games I’ve thrown at it so far. Still, Google’s decision here makes the Folds’ hefty price tag hard to swallow.

What are the alternatives?

We’ve already seen Motorola, which hasn’t released a new foldable phone in three years, return with a new version of the $999 RAZR phone that’s significantly improved over its predecessor. I’ve seen It’s not a book-style foldable, but it might scratch an itch for those looking for something different.

For those who really want a phone/tablet hybrid like the Pixel Fold, new models from the biggest names in US foldable phones, Samsung and OnePlus, are expected to arrive by the end of the summer. increase.

If you wait a little longer, you’ll have more options to choose from than ever before, so we highly recommend it. After all, why should you splurge before looking at all your options first?

gift article to give this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/06/26/google-pixel-fold-review-foldable-phone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos