Sitemap ping endpoint deprecated | Google Search Central Blog | Google for developers





The Sitemaps protocol was introduced in 2005 to help search engines discover new URLs, as well as schedule new crawls of already discovered URLs. This is a very popular protocol that hasn’t changed in over 15 years. The general idea is still useful, but today’s Internet has made some aspects impractical.

To that end, we are announcing the deprecation of the sitemap “ping” endpoint and providing additional recommendations for using the lastmod element.

sitemap ping

The Sitemap protocol defines an unauthenticated REST method for submitting sitemaps to search engines. Our internal research, as well as other search engines like Bing, have shown that these unverified sitemap submissions don’t help much at this time. In fact, for Google searches, the majority of posts lead to spam. This means that sitemap ping support will be deprecated and the endpoint will stop working after 6 months. You can submit your sitemap through robots.txt and Search Console, but HTTP requests (“pings”) to deprecated REST endpoints will result in 404 errors. Existing code or plugins that use this endpoint should not cause problems with Google Search. You don’t need to make any changes (but using endpoints doesn’t help anything).

lastmod element

Over the years, we’ve observed varying levels of usefulness across sites that offer lastmod elements. This could be a result of the type of content being published, or perhaps the content management system, but these days lastmod is actually useful in many cases, and can be used to redirect crawls to previously discovered URLs. I am using it as a signal to schedule.

For the lastmod element to be valid, it must first be in a supported date format (listed on sitemaps.org). Search Console will notify you if you haven’t submitted your sitemap. Second, it must consistently match reality. If a page was changed 7 years ago, but the lastmod element says it was changed yesterday, finally the last modified date is no longer credible. of your page.

The lastmod element can be used for all pages in your sitemap or only for pages you are confident about. For example, some site software simply aggregates other pages on the site, so it may not be easy to determine when the home page or category pages were last updated. In such cases, it is safe to omit lastmod for those pages.

When I say “last change”, I actually mean “last significant change”. If your CMS changes non-essential text in the sidebar or footer, you don’t need to update the lastmod value for that page. However, if you change the main text, add or change structured data, or update some links, update the lastmod value.





2005-01-01

http://www.example.com/

monthly 0.8



A simple sitemap example with all possible elements. Source: sitemaps.org

On a side note, if you look at the xmlns attribute of the sitemap snippet, you can see that the URI is on HTTP and not HTTPS. This is working as intended. This is the parser’s reference to the element in the XML. Please do not submit any further documentation feedback on this.

Change frequency and priority

Google still doesn’t use changefreq or priority elements at all. In particular, changefreq is conceptually redundant with lastmod. The priority factor is a highly subjective field, and internal research has shown that it generally doesn’t accurately reflect a page’s actual priority relative to other pages on the site.

Want to learn more about sitemaps? Check out sitemaps.org as well as our documentation. If you’d like to chat about sitemaps, you can find us on the Google Search Central forums and on Twitter.

Posted By: Gary Illies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://developers.google.com/search/blog/2023/06/sitemaps-lastmod-ping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos