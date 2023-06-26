Working together to bring AI innovation to education





Over the past few months, AI technology, related discussions, and learning in the global education community have continued to advance. In March, we shared three key focus areas that will continue to guide our efforts to bring AI innovation to education. Today, we are excited to announce our recent collaborations with New York City Public Schools, PowerSchool, and Kahoot! to introduce new AI courses built for educators, with a focus on additional AI-powered experiences. .

Preparing New York City Public School Students for the Future

Last month, New York City Premier David Banks shared an overview of the work he has been doing over the past six months to embrace the potential of generative AI to support students and teachers. We are partnering with New York City Public Schools to support their quest to develop generative AI tools for their own use, ensuring schools are responsible for safe and innovative school usage. We are proud to share that we are helping you lead. AI is enabled by implementing appropriate safety and security measures. This already includes the introduction of chatbots that use Microsoft AI technology as the first point of contact for employees and family members calling the IT help desk to provide faster, more personalized support. While new opportunities are being explored, it’s important to note that school districts have been working on goals such as the overall picture of student performance for years.

We are excited to work with Microsoft to develop a path forward and leverage AI tools to bring meaningful benefits to schools. We were encouraged by our early successes and the opportunity to build on the great progress we have already made with Azure. – Zeeshan Anwar, Deputy Chief Information Officer, New York City Public Schools

New York City public schools are also focused on preparing students for a world where understanding generative AI matters. They are committed to ensuring that the benefits of this technology are fairly distributed and that students are educated about the serious ethical concerns that are taken into account. These discussions are already taking place in classrooms across the city, and will continue to enable students to not only use AI, but critically consider its impact.

We are committed to leading the way in understanding and leveraging this technology for our students, especially as AI reshapes their future jobs and careers. We also believe it is important to work closely with the community and industry leaders like Microsoft to learn how AI can support educators and be most effectively incorporated into teaching and learning. .Tara Carrozza, Director of Digital Learning Initiatives, New York City Public Schools

Empowering partners to personalize learning and save time

We are also excited about our work with PowerSchool and Kahoot! Power new AI-powered experiences with Azure OpenAI Service.

PowerSchool recently shared its vision of providing personalized learning pathways built for individual students based on their learning goals within a secure platform. This new collaboration between PowerSchool and Microsoft will provide additional capabilities within the PowerSchool Personalized Learning Cloud, allowing educators to leverage AI to create formative assessments tailored to desired learning goals, grade levels, subjects and standards This saves time. This is complemented by adaptive tests for a deeper understanding of each student’s needs and provides the ability to track student progress thanks to standards-based assessment items created by generative AI. We would like to continue our cooperation in the future.

Cahort! As an extension of its long-term commitment to innovation, has begun incorporating generative AI into its suite of products to make learning efficient, accessible, and engaging. While Kafuto! Already making progress in AI, new capabilities delivered by the Azure OpenAI Service are making the experience even better and saving educators time. In addition to improved brainstorming and search capabilities, Kahoot! will allow you to create quizzes and presentations on any topic in seconds. We sat down with Kafuto! We want the team to share more about how this feature is giving back valuable time to educators to focus on what matters most.

Advance your reading progress with AI-powered experiences

At Microsoft Education, we remain focused on opportunities to save educators time and keep them at the center of new AI-powered experiences. This includes learning and building with educational experts, and we look forward to working with them to share new capabilities for passage generation. Educators can now generate sentences directly in her Reading Progress and leverage insights to customize sentences based on the needs of the class and individual students. Passage generation provides options to select topic, age, length and language. Additionally, educators can easily adjust the complexity of the generated sentences.

Generate custom passages with reading progress in Microsoft Teams.

Comprehension is a key pillar of reading fluency, but educators often spend a lot of time crafting questions. To better support educators, we’ve built a new feature that allows you to generate comprehension questions based on what you read in a particular passage. Educators can select and review the number of questions, make any necessary edits, and publish to students. We were excited about the potential to save time with these features and further customize learning for each student and class. Passage generation and comprehension problems leverage the power and security of Azure OpenAI, as well as platform innovations that support responsible use in education. Both features are in early private preview with the testing community.

Generate reading comprehension questions in Reading Progress in Microsoft Teams.

Building AI literacy

As a recent survey proves that 82% of leaders say their employees will need new skills such as analytical judgment, flexibility, and the ability to direct AI with appropriate prompts, AI literacy will continue to grow in importance. As part of our ongoing effort to support AI literacy, we are excited to announce that new AI courses built for educators are now available on Microsoft Learn. Empowering educators to explore the possibilities of artificial intelligence. This course is designed to help educators navigate the world of AI in education by covering essential her AI concepts, practical applications, and Microsoft AI technologies. And in the coming days, Microsoft will announce additional opportunities to help people acquire the AI ​​skills they need.

Artificial intelligence and the many ways it can help in education is arguably a top priority for many of us, especially since we recognize that we are still in the beginnings of artificial intelligence, which we were able to share today. Encouraged by progress and innovation. this trip. We are optimistic about the opportunities we collectively have to unlock the potential of AI in education and look forward to working with and learning from the wider community to innovate responsibly. We will continue to prioritize the time we spend on

Take a Course: Empowering Educators to Explore the Possibilities of Artificial Intelligence

