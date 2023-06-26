NIST toggle switches help cut noise in quantum computers





This photo shows the central working area of ​​the device. In the bottom section, the three large rectangles (light blue) represent the left and right two qubits (qubits) and the central cavity. In the enlarged section above, driving microwaves through the antenna (large dark blue rectangle at the bottom) induces a magnetic field in the SQUID loop (small white square in the center, side length about 20 micrometers). A magnetic field activates the toggle switch. The frequency and magnitude of the microwave determine the position of the switch and the strength of the connection between the qubit and the resonator.

Credit: R. Simmonds/NIST

Even a powerful computer is useless if you can’t read its output. Or will it be quickly reprogrammed to do a different job? Those who design quantum computers face these challenges, but new devices could more easily solve them. I have.

Deployed by a team of scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the device contains two superconducting qubits (qubits), a quantum computer analogous to the logical bits of a classical computer processing chip. It is Central to this new strategy relies on a toggle-switch device that connects the qubit to a circuit called a readout resonator that can read the qubit’s computational output.

By switching this toggle switch to different states, we can adjust the strength of the connection between the qubit and the readout resonator. When off, all three elements are isolated from each other. When you turn on a switch and connect two qubits, they can interact and perform computations. Once the computation is complete, a toggle switch can connect either the qubit or the readout resonator to get the result.

Having a programmable toggle switch goes a long way toward reducing noise, a common problem in quantum computer circuits that makes it difficult for qubits to perform computations and clearly display results.

“The goal is to allow the qubits to compute without distractions, but still be able to read them out when needed,” said Ray Simmons, a NIST physicist and one of the paper’s authors. ‘ said. This device, his architecture, helps protect qubits and is expected to improve the ability to make the high-fidelity measurements needed to build quantum information processors from qubits.

The team, which also includes scientists from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, the University of Colorado Boulder and Raytheon BBN Technologies, describes the results in a paper published today in Nature Physics.

Quantum computers, which are still in the early stages of development, are among the most powerful classical computers, using the strange properties of quantum mechanics to help develop new drugs by performing sophisticated simulations of chemical interactions. Even unmanageable work can be done. .

However, quantum computer designers still face many challenges. One of them is that quantum circuits are adversely affected by external and even internal noise. This noise comes from imperfections in the materials used to manufacture the computer. This noise is random behavior in nature and can cause errors in qubit computations.

Current qubits are inherently noisy themselves, but that’s not the only problem. Many quantum computer designs have so-called static architectures, where each qubit in the processor is physically connected to neighboring qubits and their readout resonators. The manufacturing wires that connect the qubits to each other and to their readouts can expose the qubits to even more noise.

Another drawback of such a static architecture is that it cannot be easily reprogrammed. A qubit in a static architecture can do a few related jobs, but for a computer to perform a wider range of tasks, it needs to be swapped out for another processor design with a different qubit configuration or layout. I have. (Imagine replacing the chip in your laptop every time you need to use different software. Then why is this inconvenient considering you have to keep the chip slightly above absolute zero? is understood.)

A team programmable toggle switch avoids both of these problems. First, it prevents circuit noise from entering the system through the readout resonator, preventing qubits that should be quiet from talking to each other.

This reduces a major source of noise in quantum computers, Simmons said.

Second, the opening and closing of switches between elements is controlled by a series of microwave pulses transmitted from a distance rather than by physical connections in static architectures. Further integration of these toggle switches could form the basis of a more easily programmable quantum computer. Microwave pulses can also set the order and sequence of logical operations. That means many of your teams can tell chips built with toggle switches to do any number of tasks.

This makes the chip programmable, Simmons said. Rather than having a completely fixed architecture on the chip, changes can be made through software.

A final advantage is that a toggle switch can turn on the measurements for both qubits at the same time. This feature, which requires both qubits to reveal themselves as a couple, is important for tracking quantum computational errors.

The qubits, toggle switch, and readout circuitry in this demonstration are all made from superconducting components that conduct electricity without resistance and must operate at very low temperatures. The toggle switch itself is made of a superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID) that is highly sensitive to magnetic fields passing through the loop. A microwave current can be passed through the nearby antenna loop to induce interaction between the qubit and the readout resonator as desired.

At the moment, the team is only using two qubits and one readout cavity, but Simmons is working on a design with three qubits and one readout cavity, with more to come. He said there are plans to add qubits and resonators as well. Further research has provided insight into how many of these devices can be pieced together, providing ways to build powerful quantum computers with enough qubits to solve the kinds of problems that are currently insurmountable. may occur.

Papers: T. Noh, Z. Xiao, XY Jin, K. Cicak, E. Doucet, J. Aumentado, LCG Govia, L. Ranzani, A. Kamal, RW Simmonds. Strong parametric dispersion shift in a statically isolated two-qubit cavity QED system. natural physics. Published online on June 26, 2023. DOI: 10.1038/s41567-023-02107-2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nist.gov/news-events/news/2023/06/nist-toggle-switch-can-help-quantum-computers-cut-through-noise The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos