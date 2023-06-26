OREO Brand Powers Up with New Limited Edition Cookies Inspired by the World of Super Mario – News





America’s favorite cookie, OREO has partnered with Nintendo to launch a limited-edition cookie inspired by the world of Super Mario, sending fans on a mission to help Mario and other heroes stop Bowser. I’m here.

OREO is always looking to bring new products to its fans and is excited to announce this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise, said Vishnu Nair, senior brand manager at OREO. There’s a lot of playful synergy between OREO and Super Mario, and it was only natural that they would team up to bring fans of all ages together through this fun and playful cookie collaboration.

The limited-edition OREO x Super Mario Cookie features 16 unique embossings, including Super Mario characters and power-ups, including iconic heroes Mario and Luigi, Superstars, and enemies like Goomba and Bowser Jr. It has been. Packs are filled randomly. Each pack offers fans a new adventure discovering his 16 Super Mario designs.

To further strengthen their playful partnership, Princess Peach goes missing and OREO invites Superfans to join them in a social challenge to stop the troublesome Bowser from taking over the castle. Here’s what you need to do: Stack as many hero-embossed cookies as possible on top of Bowser’s cookies on the rim of a glass of milk until Bowser loses (aka cookies fall into the milk). ). Share your delicious defeat videos on social media. !

We want to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario lovers alike in this playful mission inspired by stories fans know well, Nair added. For those who defeated Bowser and saved the kingdom, there may be a surprise unveiled to show their gratitude… Fans can’t wait!

OREO x Super Mario Cookies, which began pre-sale today at OREO.com/SuperMario, will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide from Monday, July 10th.

For more information, visit OREO.com/SuperMario or follow @OREO on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. Starting July 10th, follow the hashtag #SuperMarioOREO to participate in social challenges and save the Mushroom Kingdom!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/oreo-brand-powers-up-with-new-limited-edition-cookies-inspired-by-the-world-of-super-mario/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos