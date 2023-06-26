More Details Revealed About Google DeepMind’s Efforts Beyond ChatGPT





Back in April, Google Brain and DeepMind partnered as Google DeepMind with a plan to counter the competitive threat posed by OpenAI and its revolutionary ChatGPT. According to Wired, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said the company was working on a new system, Gemini, which he unveiled at his Google I/O in May, and in 2016 he said that AlphaGo would beat the Go champion. He said he would use the technology that helped him.

According to the report, Hassabis said the Gemini system aims to combine LLM technology with reinforcement learning techniques used in AlphaGo to give it new planning and problem-solving abilities.

Another recent report in The Information cited an anonymous source that Google researchers were using YouTube (owned by Google) to develop Gemini, and AI experts said Gemini was He said it could be an advantage for Google DeepMind. Competitors scraping videos.

Google I/O CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that the company’s next-generation foundation model, Gemini, is still in training.

Gemini was built from the ground up to be multimodal, highly efficient in tooling and API integration, and built to enable future innovations such as memory and planning, he wrote. . It’s still early days, but we’re already seeing some great multimodal capabilities not seen in previous models. After being fine-tuned and rigorously tested for safety, the Gemini will be available in a variety of sizes and features.

The Gemini coverage comes amid Hassabis’ own concerns about the long-term existential risks of AI. In a Wired report, Hassabis said no one knows whether AI will be a major danger, but if progress continues at its current pace, there won’t be much time to develop a safe haven. Gemini says he sees different features built into the series, but he has no reason to believe they won’t work.

But Hassabis was also recently one of the most prominent signatories of the AI ​​Risk Statement, which warns that the development of advanced AI risks extinction if not properly managed.

