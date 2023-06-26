Google Vice President Sabrina Farmer Wins 2023 UNO Homer Hit Distinguished Alumni Award





Google Vice President Sabrina Farmer has been selected to receive the 2023 University of New Orleans Homer L. Hitt Distinguished Alumni Award. Additionally, Avril Havetts, managing partner of Northwestern Mutual in Louisiana and Mississippi, was named Norma Jane Sabiston’s Young Graduate of the Year for 2023. Both will be celebrated at a gala event at the National World War II Museum on November 9, 2023.

Farmer is Google’s Vice President of Engineering, responsible for the resilience and performance of Google’s largest consumer and enterprise products including advertising, search, Gmail, Android, Maps and YouTube. She also oversees various product infrastructure systems such as authentication, exploitation and data analytics. She oversees a global team of her 750 employees. Farmer joined Google in 2005 and has nearly 30 years of experience in production engineering. She is the founder of a global conference with USENIX, a non-profit organization supporting advanced computing systems with a focus on site reliability engineering. She has also contributed to her two books on the subject.

A native of Marrero, Louisiana, Farmer holds a BS in Computer Science from the University of New Orleans. A longtime advocate for women in the tech industry, she has developed programs focused on advancing women’s careers and making the tech work environment more inclusive and flexible. A year after her graduation, she established a scholarship for women in computer science at her UNO and currently supports her three students in the computer science department. She has also mentored her fellowship recipients.

Farmer becomes the 40th recipient of the Homer L. Hitt Distinguished Alumni Award. Winners are selected by a panel of past winners.

Avril Havetts leads the Northwestern Mutuals team of financial professionals from Louisiana and Mississippi. She oversees market development for her eight local offices in both states. She started her career at Northwestern in 2007 as her executive assistant at her mutual. Since then, she has held leadership positions, including Director of Training Development, Chief Development Officer, and District Director of New Orleans. She was promoted to Managing Partner of Louisiana and Mississippi in June 2023. Ms. Havetts earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and her MBA from the University of New Orleans.

The 2023 Homer L. Hit Distinguished Alumni Gala will be held on November 9, 2023 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the National WWII Museum: Boeing Freedom Pavilion. For tickets and sponsorship information, click here.

