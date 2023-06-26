The coming months will be ‘extremely important’ for Israel’s tech industry, report warns





Israel’s tech sector has been the largest and fastest growing engine of the Israeli economy over the past decade, but the coming months will be crucial for the industry, the Israel Innovation Agency (IIA) warned in a report released on Tuesday. .

The Israel Innovation Agency, which is responsible for directing national technology policies, said in its 2023 State of the High-tech Industry in Israel report that the Israeli technology ecosystem faces the potential threat to its position as a global leader in innovation. identified serious potential problems. And it contributes greatly to the economy of the country.

One of the central questions posed in the report is whether the Israeli tech industry matches the signs of recovery already seen in the U.S. tech sector recovery this year, or whether there is cause for concern. ​​That’s what it means. A severe ongoing crisis with unique regional characteristics.

A global macroeconomic slowdown, war in Europe, tensions between China and the US, inflation and the interest rate environment have all changed dramatically over the past 18 months, resulting in a sharp decline in venture fund investment. said the Israel Innovation Agency. CEO Dror Bin told the Times of Israel. With this much uncertainty, investors are more likely to put their money in safe havens than riskier startups, and we’ve seen this decline in every tech hub in the world, but last quarter saw Israel’s Technology Hub is a little more affected. .

Last year was a tough year for the Israeli tech industry. Uncertainty around borrowing costs and high valuations has put entrepreneurs and investors in wait-and-see mode. Financial conditions and a slowing global economy have hit tech stocks hard on global markets in the second half of 2022, driving down corporate valuations in both the public and private sectors. The market downturn is laying off thousands of workers, causing a cash outflow and creating a bear market for new tech products. Total investment in Israeli startups in 2022 fell to $15.9 billion, nearly halving from the previous year.

Subscribe to Tech Israel Daily and never miss the top tech stories from Israel

By signing up you agree to the terms

Negative trends in Israel’s tech industry have intensified in recent months amid heightened uncertainty over the government’s proposed judicial reforms and a slowdown in foreign investment.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. (Courtesy/Hannah Tave)

Israeli tech companies raised $1.7 billion in capital in the first quarter of this year, down 70% from $5.8 billion in the first three months of 2022, according to a report by the IVC Research Center and LeumiTech. The quarter was the lowest in four years. In comparison, the report points out that in the United States, the decline is 55%.

“Israel’s political climate creates additional uncertainty for both entrepreneurs and investors,” Bin said. “This is not a good situation and we hope that the political instability will be resolved as soon as possible.”

Israel’s high-tech industry contributes 18% to the country’s GDP, compared to less than 10% in the US and around 6% in the EU. About 14% of all employees are in technical positions in high-tech and other fields. Israel’s economy depends on high-tech products and exports, which account for about 50% of total exports, and on high-tech taxes.

The Israeli economy’s reliance on the high-tech sector has increased significantly over the past decade, so everything must be done to sustain the industry and continue to foster competitiveness in global markets, Bin argued. bottom.

Bin noted that 91% of Israeli tech investment is funded by the private sector, and there is nowhere else in the world that can match it.

Israel has the lowest share of government funding for R&D among OECD countries, with only 9% of the country’s R&D spending being government-funded. Moreover, about 80% of venture capital investment in high-tech sectors will come from foreign funds in 2021 and 2022, according to the report.

Tech workers protest against government judicial reforms in Tel Aviv, March 23, 2023, saying ‘Time is running out for Israel’s tech industry’ (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Bin said Israel’s tech industry is unique and different, and that such a model does not exist in any other market in the world. The entire Israeli economy is highly dependent on the actions of this sector and on maintaining and fostering foreign investor confidence in this sector.

Since the beginning of the year, Israeli tech companies have shown negative returns compared to Nasdaq-traded tech companies. In the first quarter of 2023, the index of the top 100 technology companies traded on the Nasdaq returned nearly 24%, signaling the beginning of a recovery, while the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 1% over the same period. bottom.

In a report, the Israel Innovation Agency warned that the coming months will be pivotal for Israel’s high-tech industry.

Bin said capital raising and hiring increased in the Israeli tech industry, as reflected in the rise in the Nasdaq index, usually two quarters after the stock market recovery began. said. . Given the Nasdaq’s rally since the beginning of the year, under normal circumstances we would expect an increase in funding and employment in Israel over the summer.

“We don’t want Israel to be out of correlation with the rest of the world’s tech hubs in terms of funding,” he said.

However, preliminary data from April and May show genuine concern that a trend of disunity between Israel’s high-tech industry and global trends is emerging, the report warns.

These trends are particularly alarming given the emerging heavy reliance on Israel’s high-tech sector as a core and growing industry that contributes to the economy, and this sector has been a major source of foreign investment compared to other innovation hubs. Considering that it depends a lot on the house, added.

technology hub

According to the report, there are 9,093 technology companies as of April 2023, and Israel’s startup ecosystem ranks third in the world after San Francisco and New York.

We are facing a different situation than 10 years ago when most startups were founded in Silicon Valley or Israel, Bin said. Today, we see multiple technology hubs emerging around the world, all competing for the same resources.

Venture funds are moving from one tech hub to another very fast, tech hubs are competing for labor, and where entrepreneurs want to build their startups and the best ecosystems to do so. are becoming more selective about what they do, he added.

In this global environment, and with increasing competition from other technology hubs, the Israel Innovation Agency has developed a strategic plan to develop a number of areas to maintain and improve the competitiveness of each country’s technology ecosystem. Recommended.

First, the Israeli government needs to identify new growth engines and redirect resources and financial investment to new markets where demand for new technologies, such as climate change and health technologies, is expected. In these areas, Israel has the potential to become a global exporter of solutions by removing regulatory barriers.

Binh said that while many of the innovations we’ve seen over the past decade have been riding the wave of the digital economy, the challenges for humanity are different today. The digital economy will not help feed the global population. It is not useful for producing enough clean energy or smart transportation.

A row of solar panels on display at the 1st Climate Prize Solutions Festival, a climate technology gathering celebrating Israeli innovation, October 26, 2022. (Studio Thomas)

Today, many human challenges exist where software alone is not enough. He said some tangible products and electronics must be combined with software and artificial intelligence.

There are about 516 climate technology companies in Israel, of which about 24% operate in the energy sector and 37% are involved in agriculture, food and water. The pace of funding for climate technology companies tripled from less than $500 million in 2018-2019 to more than $2.5 billion in 2021, according to the report.

Second, Israel should seek to extend the demographic and geographic diversification of its high-tech industry from the center of the country to the rest of the country, promoting the integration of significantly underrepresented population groups.

Third, the government will encourage Israeli entrepreneurs, who have been declining in recent years, to establish new startups by providing a supportive framework for Israeli entrepreneurs to grow as Israeli companies and succeed globally. We need to create incentives to encourage.

Ami Appelbaum, chairman of the Israel Innovation Agency, said innovation has intensified exponentially and will determine which country takes the lead in national and economic resilience. We are on the cusp of a time when his three innovation areas — generative AI, quantum computing and communications, and innovation in climate-related fields — are poised to transform the world as we know it.

The need to maintain Israel’s national resilience cannot allow Israel to lag behind in innovation in any of these areas. Appelbaum said this is a time of deep economic and social crisis, but it is also a time of opportunity if we navigate it wisely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/the-coming-months-will-be-critical-for-the-israeli-high-tech-sector-report-warns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos