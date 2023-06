Former Google CEO Says 2024 Election Will ‘Will Happen’ Due To AI And Misinformation

Cybersecurity attorney Leeza Gerber provides insight into artificial intelligence regulation in Making Money.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said on Monday that sites such as Facebook and Twitter have failed to crack down on inaccurate or misleading content generated by advanced artificial intelligence tools, which has led to a major threat during the current election cycle. I expected problems.

Former Google Chairman and CEO Eric Schmidt visits FOX Business Network Studios in New York City on April 16, 2019. (John Ramparski/Getty Images/Getty Images)

“The 2024 election is going to be chaos because social media won’t protect us from misgenerated AI,” Schmidt said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “They are working on this issue, but it is not yet resolved. In fact, the trust and safety groups are getting smaller and smaller instead of getting bigger.”

The tech billionaire has long warned about the unintended consequences of AI’s continued rapid development, saying in an interview that “the short-term danger is misinformation.” Stated.

Eric Schmidt, then-Executive Chairman of Alphabet, attends the Viva Technology conference at the Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles in Paris, France, June 15, 2017. (Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Schmidt, who served as CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011 and then executive chairman of parent company Alphabet until 2018, said earlier this month that Google-owned YouTube would “stop removing content that promotes widespread fraud.” was asked about the announcement. The 2020 election has been erroneous and glitched,” because doing so “could have the unintended effect of curbing free speech.”

In response, Schmidt said social media should allow “human speech freedom, not computers.”

Former Google CEO and Chairman Eric Schmidt speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 2, 2023. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

“Social media should mark all content, know who its users are, and hold them accountable when they break the law,” Schmidt said. “It doesn’t solve the problem that you and I don’t agree on the facts, but it at least establishes the basis that it is human beings who are making these claims.”

