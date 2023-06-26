Problems in Israel’s tech sector will continue into 2023, state agency says





JERUSALEM, June 27 (Reuters) – A slowdown in Israel’s tech sector could be exacerbated by political turmoil in 2023, and the country may be drifting away from the broader trend of global recovery, the state said. The backing Israel Innovation Agency announced on Monday. .

The high-tech industry has been Israel’s fastest-growing sector for a decade and is a vital sector for economic growth, accounting for 14% of employment and nearly one-fifth of GDP. Innovations born out of Tel Aviv are, of course, being adopted around the world in the fields of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Intelligence and other fields.

The global tech recession began in late 2022, when inflation and interest rates began to rise and supply chains began to stagnate. In Israel, investment in startups has fallen by almost half, and hiring has slowed.

But while negative trends appear to be reversing elsewhere, Israel’s problems will persist into 2023, the Innovation Agency said in its latest report.

This coincides with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returning to power and pushing for a review of the judicial system. The plan to limit the powers of the Supreme Court has been highly controversial, sparking mass protests, swinging the shekel and receiving warnings from credit rating agencies.

The Innovation Agency said Israeli tech industry “high-ranking officials” had warned of backlash and “foreign investors’ concerns about continuing to invest in Israel.”

A number of tech companies have reported moving money out of Israel, but with the sharp slowdown in foreign capital inflows, more and more startups are setting up overseas bases.

Officials say two quarters after the U.S. stock market begins to recover, as seen in this year’s rise in the Nasdaq index, is usually relevant, and an increase in capital raising and employment in Israel is expected.

“Based on the indications so far, supported by data from April and May, there is genuine concern that there is a trend of separation between the Israeli high-tech industry and global trends,” the official said. rice field.

So far in 2023, the Nasdaq is up 29%, while Israel’s leading tech index (.TATECH) is up 7.8%.

Amir Yaron, governor of the Bank of Israel, made a similar observation last month, noting that 5,080% of tech companies are registered abroad, up from 20% last year.

“As long as this trend continues, it could hurt the economy in the long run,” Yaron said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovich and Stephen Scheer, Editing by Mark Potter

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/israels-tech-sector-troubles-persist-2023-state-agency-says-2023-06-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos