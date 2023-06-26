Senator Abiru Excited to Donate Technology Innovation Center to Ikorodu





Senator Tokumbo Avil, who represents the Lagos East Senate constituency, donated a technology incubation center to the people of Ikorodu and the surrounding area.

Dubbed the Senator Avil Innovation Center (SAIL), the center is set to depart as Lagos governor Babajide Sanwooru has been waiting to commission the multi-million naira project.

Speaking at the event, Sanwoolu said Nigeria needed technology to compete with China and others.

He added that nations need a technological leap to create solutions not only locally but globally.

He said Monday during the launch of the Senator Avil Innovation Hub, SAIL, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Aimed at training young people in the latest technological innovations, the hub is the brainchild of Senator Tokumbo Avil, who represents the Lagos West Senate constituency, in partnership with Co-Creation Nigeria. Mr Sanwool said technology is what gives the nation opportunities for progress and creativity. We provide solutions here and around the world.

We are proud that people who come after us will do what we cannot do. We are happy that Microsoft wants to make Nigeria the hub of Africa. As governor, we will continue to provide an environment that enables companies to grow.

80% of new investment last year was in Lagos. Lagos will continue to be home to major international players. For the students of this innovation hub, this opportunity offers hope and a future to express yourself and make sure that future is yours.

After you finish your training here, we will hand you over to Microsoft and Meta, said Sanwool.

Senator Abiru talks about how the idea for the Innovation Laboratory came about, recalling his time in the banking industry and rising to become Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sky Bank (now Polaris Bank).

He said that when he started his career at Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB), the bank started the idea of ​​real-time online banking.

However, he later realized that when he went through a technology upgrade as managing director of Sky Bank, most of his staff couldn’t keep up with the new technology. He added that people may have certificates, but skills matter a lot.

There is a global economic collapse, but there are jobs, but not enough people who don’t have the skills to get them. That’s where the Sail Innovation Laboratory comes in, Abiru said. Then he added another trick. “And all I can say is that anyone who passes through this hub, and who will pass through it, will get it for free.” That’s our own contribution to society. And they stay here for six months.

Dr Bosun Tijani, co-founder and CEO of Co-Creation Nigeria, said in his remarks that it is our country’s youth who drive innovation and growth.

We need to engage and empower them to do this. There are many people doing great things.

“It is the actions of these people that will drive innovation in our community.

