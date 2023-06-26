Google Pixel Fold review: Almost successful on first try





It’s getting harder and harder to ignore foldable devices as another useless tech trend.

I’m still not personally convinced to own this as my phone, but my experience with the Google Pixel Fold over the past week has given me a sense of what direction folding devices will take in the years to come. I wanted to know how to proceed to Google’s debut in the bendable phone space was almost entirely successful.

Its form factor (a smartphone-sized outer display and a large, almost square inner display) isn’t particularly revolutionary, but it doesn’t have to be. In every sense, this is a very good Pixel phone that can also be opened up and used as a mini-tablet when needed. The two displays are crisp, the Tensor G2 processor is effective, and the few foldable-only features all work as advertised.

I would still recommend the Pixel 7 Pro or 7a to any future Pixel customer, but if you have $1,800 with a hole in your pocket, it could do you much worse than the Pixel Fold.

tabletop mode. Credit: Molly Flores/Mashable

Anyone who’s followed the progress of folding smartphones over the past few years will immediately feel an affinity for the Pixel Fold, as it’s basically Google’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

That means there’s a 5.8-inch outer display if you want to use it like a regular smartphone, and a huge 7.6-inch inner display if you want to soak up all its foldable glory. It takes maybe 10% more force to pull the phone open than I’d like, but I’m guessing it needs to be hard to unfold to keep from accidentally opening it. That’s a compromise I’m happy to accept.

With the outer display, the Pixel Fold is noticeably heavier (0.6 pounds) and thicker (0.5 inches) by smartphone standards. Girth and weight are a bit of a concern with this shape, but neither are catastrophic. At just 0.2 inches thick when unfolded, the Pixel Fold has no problem being as thin as your phone.

The rest of the Pixel Fold’s physical profile is pretty standard. It comes in two colors (Obsidian and Porcelain) and has the standard power button and volume rocker on the right side. The power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner for security purposes and, unlike the button on the Pixel Tablet, it actually works most of the time. Unlocking by face recognition is also possible.

From the back, this is a very familiar looking phone. Credit: Molly Flores/Mashable

As for the Pixel Fold’s other most important specs, they’re pretty much what you’d expect from a $1,500 foldable model.

120Hz refresh rate

4,821mAh battery

12GB RAM

256GB or 512GB storage

Tensor G2 processor

Rear camera: 48MP main lens, 10.8MP ultra wide angle lens, 10.8MP telephoto lens

9.5MP front camera

8MP inner camera when unfolded

One thing to mention is that the Pixel Fold does come with a USB-C port for charging, but it doesn’t come with a power adapter of any kind. You might think Google could afford to include a product with a cell phone priced close to $2,000.

Large app for big screen

In Gmail, expand your phone and you’ll see this cool two-column view. Credit: Molly Flores/Mashable

As you can see, the Pixel Fold has everything you could want from a foldable Pixel phone on paper. But what does it look like when you actually use it?

Turned out pretty good. If you use the outside screen as a regular phone, the Pixel Fold becomes a relatively small but very powerful Pixel phone. Personally, the 5.8-inch display is perfect for me, who hates huge phones. A normal guy this small wishes he had a Pixel smartphone.

Obviously, we’re not here to talk about what the Pixel Fold is like as a regular smartphone. When you unfold the phone to reveal a nearly square internal display (which technically has a 6:5 aspect ratio), you can fit both of his first two home screen pages onto his single gigantic display. home screen is displayed. Assuming you’re an expert at organizing apps (I’m not), the Pixel Fold might allow you to fit everything you use on one page.

It’s similar to the smaller Pixel Tablet, so much so that UI commands from one work on the other. For example, you can multitask two apps at the same time by opening an app, swiping up from the bottom to reveal the taskbar, and dragging another app from the taskbar to the side of the screen you want it to occupy.

Multitasking is very easy and intuitive. Credit: Molly Flores/Mashable

Multitasking is useful for tasks like dragging and dropping photos from your photo library into emails and text messages. It’s very intuitive and, as a bonus, it groups paired apps so you can minimize them and come back to them later without having to go through the entire taskbar again.

Quite a few apps are also optimized specifically for the Pixel Fold’s internal display. These include Google apps such as Chrome and Gmail. The latter shows your inbox in one column and open emails in another. This kind of multi-column display is common in optimized apps. For example, the ESPN app displays news headlines on one side and game scores on the other.

Tabletop mode is one way to watch videos. Credit: Molly Flores/Mashable

Watching videos via YouTube is also an interesting experience on the Pixel Fold. Fold the phone at an angle and lay it on a flat surface to enter tabletop mode, with video on the top half of the display and a control panel on the bottom half. I prefer to have my phone wide open to show the largest possible video, but hey, so do you.

These optimizations for the internal display are generally smart and useful. Similar to Google’s MO of his UX design, everything is very sleek, elegant, and easy to understand. I didn’t use the multitasking feature very often organically, but this could be an issue with my brain still taking some time to get used to tablet mode when using a smartphone.

All that matters is that these features work as advertised.

Return of Tensor

Of course, even with all these nifty features, the Pixel Fold sucks if it doesn’t have the performance to back it up. Luckily, it doesn’t.

The Pixel Fold uses the same Tensor G2 chipset as the last batch of Pixel smartphones (and Pixel Tablets), so performance between those devices and this one is almost 1:1. I never noticed any lag or lag, even when using larger versions of the app and multitasking. Apps load very quickly and it’s easy to switch between open apps.

Honestly, I wish I could say more about the Pixel Fold’s performance profile, but it’s so smooth it’s almost boring. It doesn’t even have a teasing battery issue. In my testing, the phone’s battery lasted just over 24 hours for him in normal use (social media, streaming, etc.). For a $1,500 phone, it’s perfectly fine.

However, one small problem arises with heavy use. After using your Pixel Fold for a while, the back can get noticeably hot. Of course, wearing a case alleviates this, but it’s more annoying than other smartphones, so it’s worth pointing out.

$1,500 camera

It’s easy to forget that the Pixel Fold has a camera, as that’s clearly not the selling point. To Google’s credit, though, the Pixel Fold’s camera array is pretty good, with some unique folding features.

It’s no surprise that regular photos taken through the rear lens look great. Colors are vibrant, everything is amazingly vivid, and subjects in photos look better than they actually are.

Brooklyn looks really nice through the Pixel Fold’s camera lens. Credit: Alex Perry/Mashable

But as a photography device, the Pixel Fold does more than meets the eye. One great thing you can do is take selfies using the 48MP rear camera. Selfie enthusiasts are usually relegated to the low-res lens on the front of the phone, but here the viewfinder moves to the outer display with the press of a button in camera view. From there, you can take portrait mode selfies that look better than using the front camera.

You too can take sweaty selfies with the Pixel Fold’s rear camera. Credit: Alex Perry/Mashable

With the Camera app open, unfold your phone to reveal a giant viewfinder and change the default aspect ratio of your photos to a more square one. I’m also a widescreen person, but it’s nice to be able to take big pictures like this all the time.

I got my songwriting cues from John Ford in “The Fabermans”. Credit: Alex Perry/Mashable

You can also put your phone in tabletop mode with the camera app open to simulate the effect of using a tripod. This can be used for group photos (raise your hand to start a timer) or astrophotography (but not New York City light pollution). You can also use it to take nice pictures like this if you want.

I took this from a bench. Credit: Alex Perry/Mashable

Unsurprisingly, Google’s suite of photo enhancement software tricks exist and are taken into account. Pixel 7 Pro’s super-resolution zoom is back, but “only” up to 20x instead of up to 30x zoom. Still, I’m impressed with this feature. Zoomed-in photos maintain a level of sharpness not found in many smartphone cameras.

No zoom. Credit: Alex Perry/Mashable

big zoom. Credit: Alex Perry/Mashable

There are also night sights for dark environments, making a pitch-black backyard look far more attractive at night than it actually is.

This is almost invisible to the naked eye. Credit: Alex Perry/Mashable

For camera enthusiasts, I still recommend the Pixel 7 Pro. The reason is that it’s much cheaper and you can zoom in further. But anyone who picks up a Pixel Fold will be happy with the photo features you see here.

Rookie of the Year

Google’s Pixel Fold, like the Pixel Tablet, is a pretty solid entry into a new product category for the company that was once best known for its search engine. The Tensor G2 chip once again impresses with great performance, but its most folding-centric features work like a charm. As a little bonus, it also comes with a nice smartphone camera.

Nothing is perfect, and neither is the Pixel Fold. Due to its size and weight, it can be a little difficult to use when folded. On the other hand, the back cover gets very hot. It’s a good idea to always wear a cleaning cloth when using the inner display, as your fingers will touch the outer display.

But they are small compromises on what would otherwise be a huge success for Google. The $1,800 price tag is still a big investment (maybe too big), but it’s at least the same price as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was a year ago.

Whether it’s time to boldly venture into the foldable future remains to be seen, but at least you can safely do so without worrying about getting a crappy phone in the process.

