Partners: IT investments balance innovation and optimization





In the second half of 2023, enterprise customers will face two challenges. Pursue innovation before your rivals gain the upper hand, and take a more disciplined approach to IT spending.

According to interviews with service providers, the market will seek to balance these somewhat conflicting goals in the coming months. The trend of optimizing while innovating is a modern twist on Gartner’s bimodal IT concept, which emerged in the mid-2010s as a way to build systems for predictable and exploratory environments.

With the emergence of generative AI and the growing importance of AI in general, some organizations are again looking for innovation opportunities. Investments will also be expected in the cloud, edge computing, and cybersecurity, which are the foundational technologies of AI. However, continued economic uncertainty means that the current push to take greater advantage of existing IT platforms, especially cloud computing, will not disappear anytime soon.

‘Clear inclination towards innovation’

Service providers are realizing that innovation is a big concern for business owners.

Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Group, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said: “In general, digital transformation has become non-negotiable for survival over the last few years, but the lessons are still fresh.”

Ken Englund, Americas technology, media and telecommunications leader at EY, said his technology industry clients demonstrate the sustainability of innovation.

“Neither of these actually stopped the big projects, but they may have slowed them down a bit,” he said. “They knew that just pushing the transformation project to zero would cost them a lot to restart, so they wanted to keep the ball rolling.”

The meteoric rise of generative AI has helped reignite innovation with a degree of urgency. Chandler, Arizona-based solutions integrator Insight Enterprises found that nearly half of the 1,000 senior business leaders surveyed rated the ability to keep up with technological innovation as a significant threat to their organizations. However, only 20% cited macroeconomic factors. Main concern.

Although hyperscaler growth has slowed in recent quarters, cloud is also part of the innovation landscape. His 972 senior businesses participating in TCS’ global cloud survey His 70% of his leaders say cloud remains a long-term investment priority despite macroeconomic headwinds said. Ramanujam also pointed out that 59% of his respondents said cloud is essential to the future of their organization as a catalyst for innovation.

For example, the cloud facilitates the expansion of AI applications that rely on technology platforms’ ability to process vast amounts of data. Three-quarters of his TCS survey respondents said they plan to increase their investment in AI and machine learning (ML).

“There is a clear trend towards innovation across the board,” Ramanujam said. “Organizations are not going to let their competitors take their march away by letting this moment slip by.”

IT optimization remains important

Ian Rae, CEO and president of CloudOps and CloudMC at Toronto-based cloud consultancy Aptum, pointed to a huge opportunity for innovation as companies can leverage cloud-based data pipelines to drive automation and AI.

But at the same time, organizations are keeping an eye on their expenses. Cloud computing, which is a growing part of her IT spending for companies, is one area where customers are looking to keep costs under control.

“There’s definitely a lot of work to be done in terms of optimization,” he says. “We’ve been through a period of cloud growth, but it’s been done on average hastily and inefficiently, resulting in an almost endless amount of work, from gardening to firefighting.”

Additionally, macroeconomic impacts continue to weigh heavily on customers and their cloud spending plans. Factors such as inflation have direct and indirect effects. For example, the US government’s Producer Price Index reveals a rising pattern in cloud prices that began in the fourth quarter of last year.

But Ray said the cloud cost issue is largely due to inflation. However, he noted that perceptions of inflation affect how companies think.

“The level of focus on cloud costs is partly driven by persistent inflation and other economic concerns,” said Ray.

Align cloud costs with observability and FinOps

In an Aptum survey of 400 senior IT professionals, 73% of respondents said cloud costs were “higher than expected.” These high costs are due to factors such as inaccurate models that underestimate the cost of network traffic and storage, Ray said. Other issues include cloud implementations without autoscaling, or inefficiencies in using autoscaling, and lack of clarity around cloud billing, he added.

Against this backdrop, Rae said he expects observability and FinOps practices to be key trends in the second half of the year. He said observability allows “fine-grained tracking of performance, security, and IT service costs in the cloud,” while FinOps enables organizations to operationalize dynamic cost controls.

Tighter financial controls are especially important for cloud-based tech companies whose hyperscaler bills can reach $10 million a week, England said. For such organizations, the cloud is the largest expense line, aside from labor costs, he added. This reality keeps companies stuck in optimization mode even as they aim to innovate.

“Discipline around cloud computing as a whole has never been more important,” England said. “For a long time it was like a blank check.”

Improving service and optimizing update cycles

Cost savings aren’t just limited to the cloud. Mike Thomson, president and COO of his Unisys, an IT services and solutions provider, cited the current refresh cycle of office IT, especially his PCs, as a catalyst for optimization. He said the company is working with customers to improve the employee service desk experience while extending the life of devices rather than replacing them.

“We’re seeing companies looking specifically at AI to improve areas like service desks and predictive endpoint health in the short term,” Thomson said. The latter helps companies determine when machines need to be replaced.

double-sided conversion

The balance between optimizing and innovating at the same time favors agility.

“It’s all about agility,” says BK Carla, global leader in retail and consumer goods at New York-based professional services firm Genpact. “How do we protect our short-term future and build our medium- to long-term capabilities?”

A survey of consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail released last week by Genpact and HFS Research suggested that companies in this space are struggling to keep up with the macroeconomic conditions while rushing to innovate. More than 60% of the more than 600 consumer goods and retail leaders surveyed say they want to keep up with the “changing nature of demand” amid inflation, cybersecurity concerns and supply chain disruptions. They answered that they feel it is difficult to

Overcoming dual priorities requires investments across what HFS calls the innovation horizon. Karla said organizations need to assess how much inefficiency they can eliminate from the first stage of digital modernization. The resulting cash freed up by cost savings can be invested in areas two and three, adding value through consumer experience and new business models, he added.

Uncertainty has accelerated since COVID-19, transforming the digital transformation of consumer packaged goods, retail, and other industries. Carla said the current focus is on faster ROI. “Anything over 18 months is frowned upon these days,” he says.

With that in mind, companies will continue to innovate and experiment with greater insight.

“Companies want to know if the results are meaningful,” says Karla. “They don’t want to have a thousand flowers bloom and say, ‘Let’s see which one will bloom.’ .”

Sam Andrews, Dallas-Fort Worth general manager of consulting firm Slalom, also said his clients are striving to keep up with innovation and “have a very focused view.” Andrews gave examples of how clients approach generative AI.

“They are keen to understand what generative AI is and are taking steps in those areas to determine if they are ready to step in,” she said. He added that they are evaluating potential use cases and experiments to understand the value.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/searchitchannel/news/366542837/Partners-IT-investment-balances-innovation-optimization The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos