Cyclotron Road Fellows Exceed $1 Billion in Follow-on Funding – Berkeley Lab News Center





Clean energy, materials innovation, climate technology and circular economy start-ups led by participants in the Cyclotron Road Entrepreneur Fellowship Program at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) are currently receiving public and private investment around the world. Over $1 billion in additional funds from home. usa. Cyclotron Road’s fellow startups continue to hit major funding milestones. Gradient, Liminal Insights, Noon Energy, Tyfast and Visolis all reached new funding milestones in the first half of 2023.

Carol Burns, vice director of research at Berkeley Lab, has raised more than $1 billion in additional funding to date, and Cyclotron Road Fellows are making innovations truly scale-up, resilient and sustainable. said that it is contributing to a better future. The program provides a unique platform to support early-stage startups, expanding opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and mentoring in important and exciting ways.

Cyclotron Road is the first fellowship program of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP) to bring leading entrepreneurial scientists to advance technology projects with potential global impact. is supported. With DOE support and close collaboration with Labs’ nonprofit partner, Activate, the program recruits, hosts and trains entrepreneurial scientists and engineers at Berkeley Lab. The program offers living expenses, access to state-of-the-art research facilities, entrepreneurial training, and a community of scientists, industry professionals, and alumni. During the two-year program, fellows will conduct market validation, develop prototypes, form partnerships, and secure the necessary seed funding.

Since the first cohort in 2015, 85 fellows have joined the program, leading 65 startups and employing about 1,000 people to date. The DOE’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO) and the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Administration’s (EERE) Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office (IEDO) are the founders and anchor sponsors of the program.

A combination of mentorship, training, funding and facilities to strengthen entrepreneurship

From the beginning, Cyclotron Roads founder Ilan Gur recognized the importance of fostering both entrepreneurs and hard technology inventors at the same time. True to this vision, Cyclotron Road Fellowships help scientists and engineers develop entrepreneurial skills while advancing research and product development.

In addition to financial support, Cyclotron Road Fellows benefit from Berkeley Lab’s world-class research facilities and expertise, an in-depth entrepreneurship training program, mentorship and networking with researchers, entrepreneurs and funding partners. Manager Jill Fuss said there are opportunities for Director of Activate Berkeley and member of his 2018 Membership of the Cyclotron Road program. A strong collaboration between Berkeley Lab and Activate is what makes this community so special. There are many people who lend their strength to the success of our fellows.

Driving increased investment in energy conversion and storage innovation

Cyclotron Road alumni continue to drive innovation in energy conversion and storage thanks to a new round of funding from public and private investors.

Berkeley Lab Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer Todd Play said bringing clean energy innovations to market is a key focus area for the Cyclotron Road program. Continued investment in renewable energy and other climate technologies by the public and private sectors is essential to amplifying the impact of new innovations in this area. “

todd play

With funding from the DOE, California Energy Commission (CEC), National Science Foundation (NSF) and Activate, Antora Energy will raise a Series A in 2022 to generate electricity from renewable heat and thermal energy storage. Decarbonize heavy industry with electricity. In 2022, the Anthro Energy founders raised a seed round for a flexible battery that opens up new ways to store and move energy. Inlyte Energy won his ARPA-E award for designing a robust cyclability grid battery developed using iron and salt.

Securing ARPA-E and DOE grants and mission to make carbon-free geothermal power plants a reality, Fervo Energy continues to raise Series B and C rounds of funding to successfully field demonstrate its technology I have just completed. Also in the geothermal energy conversion sector, Zanskar has secured Series B funding to accelerate the deployment of its artificial intelligence (AI) platform to locate and characterize new geothermal resources at lower cost.

These companies bring their own creative concepts and through mentorship, leadership programs, business plan development, negotiation learning, engagement with Berkeley Lab’s Energy and Earth Sciences Division, and many other parts of the program, Pat said that interacting with other fellows in the program blossomed. Dobson is a geothermal systems program leader and staff scientist at Berkeley Lab, where he has mentored colleagues including the founders of Fervo Energy and Zanskar.

Funding for fossil-free fuels, critical materials and advanced manufacturing

Cyclotron Road Fellows’ investments in startups have also helped transform the way materials and fuels are produced, including carbon dioxide (Twelve), enzymes (Aralez), air and water (nitrogen concentration), and even bacteria (Microbyre). to create fuels, medicines, fertilizers, and other materials and processes that sustain human life.

Sarah Richardson, CEO of Microvia and a member of the 2017 Cyclotron Road Cohort, said, “The Cyclotron Road program provides entrepreneurial scientists with a barrier to follow-on funding. “It gives us room to avoid risks.” You’ll also learn the narrative necessary to convince investors of your value.

Founders of Aepnus Technology, in the midst of the 2022 Cyclotron Road Cohort, receive award from California Sustainable Energy Entrepreneurship Initiative (CalSEED) for decarbonizing production of battery chemistries, including lithium bottom.

Boost momentum for recycling and supply chain circular companies

Another 2022 Fellow, Danielle Pascoli of VERDE Nanomaterials, aims to support a circular bioeconomy by replacing petroleum-based materials in the supply chains of industries such as packaging, automotive, and construction with affordable agricultural waste-derived materials. We are working on the issue of replacing it with affordable nanocellulose. VERDE was funded by the Shared Future initiative, an extension of his Collaborative Fund that supports early-stage entrepreneurs working on promising climate change solutions. VERDE also participated in the Bay Area NSF I-Corps Method led by the University of California, Berkeley earlier this year.

The Cyclotron Road program will help start-ups begin process development by leveraging Berkeley Lab’s capabilities, said Biological Systems and Engineering Division of Berkeley Lab’s Advanced Biofuels and Bioproducts Process Development Unit (ABPDU). said Ning Sun, a staff scientist at Labs have a lot of important tools and equipment for a start-up company.

Aaron Hall, founder of Intropic Materials, which originally used enzymes to make plastics compostable, won the grand prize in the 2021 “Create the Future” design competition during the first year of the Cyclotron Road program. bottom.

Introduction: 9th Cyclotron Road Cohort

A ninth Cyclotron Lord cohort of 10 entrepreneurial scientists has been announced and will begin fellowships this month.

For more information on past and current innovations of Cyclotron Road Fellows, visit this web page.

Founded in 1931 on the belief that the greatest scientific challenges are best tackled in teams, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and its scientists have won 16 Nobel Prizes. Today, Berkeley Lab researchers develop sustainable energy and environmental solutions, create useful new materials, advance the frontiers of computing, and explore the mysteries of life, matter, and the universe. . Scientists around the world use the facilities of our laboratories for their own scientific discoveries. Berkeley Lab is a multi-program national laboratory managed by the University of California for the US Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The DOE Office of Science is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit energy.gov/science.

