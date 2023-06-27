Google Pixel Fold Review: A Kind of Magic But Impossible to Justify





Review F at a glance

Years after Samsung launched the world’s first foldable phone, it’s finally time for Google to venture into the genre for the first time. The Pixel Fold is a folder that contrasts with the clamshell flipper designed to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Simply put, this means the hinge is vertical and the phone opens like a book to form a mini tablet. It can act as two side-by-side displays or one giant screen. It’s 7.6 inches diagonal and almost square, so it looks much bigger than it looks. There is also an outer display on the side opposite the side that holds the camera array.

Depending on the task, the Fold can be L-shaped like a laptop or V-shaped like a tent. That’s the basic gist of what’s offered here.

Your Pixel Fold is propped up and ready to take a photo

/ Alan Martin

Please do not make any mistakes. Google positions it as a flagship phone that offers the ultra-flexible gizmos that Pixel fans seem to be craving. This is definitely not a budget option.

read more

So does the Pixel Fold offer a juicy treat worth its jaw-dropping price?

specification

CPU

Google Tensor G2

RAM

12GB

battery

4,821mAh (with wireless charging)

rear camera

48MP (f/1.7), 10.8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 10.8MP telephoto (5x optical zoom)

front camera

Cover: 9.5MP (f/2.2)

Internal: 8MP (f/2.0)

screen

Internal: 5.8-inch OLED (2,092 x 1,080), 120Hz

Exterior: 7.6-inch OLED (2,208 x 1,840), 120Hz

size

139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm (folded); 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.8 mm (unfolded)

weight

283g

price

1,749 (256GB); 1,869 (512GB)

design

At first glance, the Pixel Fold certainly feels like a premium flagship. It’s a gorgeous block that combines curved aluminum and matte glass, and feels heavy in your hand.

It’s also thinner than expected. Don’t get me wrong. Glued together when closed, he’s like holding two phones, but at least these are her two thin phones.

Excluding a slight camera bump on one side, each half is 5.8mm wide when unfolded and 12.1mm when folded. By comparison, the Samsung Z Fold 4 is up to 15.8 mm (folded), and while it’s certainly noticeable, it doesn’t seem like a huge difference.

Despite its relative thinness, the Pixel Fold doesn’t feel delicate. You don’t have to worry about the hinge breaking when you open or close your phone. However, as with any collapsible product, it’s wise not to leave this in the care of an overzealous toddler.

Pixel Fold is just 5.8 mm thin when unfolded

/ Alan Martin

Let’s be honest. The screen folded in half doesn’t quite have the smooth glass feel that smartphone users are accustomed to, nor does it feel like a real tablet.

There is a noticeable indentation where the tablet screen folds in two. You can see the crease at certain angles and you can certainly feel it when you run your finger over it. To be fair, this gap isn’t just Google’s problem, and you get used to it quickly.

Broadly speaking, the mechanical quality of this foldable screen is at least on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, if it doesn’t push the foldable idea too far.

practicality

Pixel folds 7.6 inch tablet

/ Alan Martin

The most obvious difference between the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung’s rival is that the new one is shorter and wider. This is a deliberate attempt to make the outer screen, which is most commonly used as a phone, more usable. This extra width means the keyboard is much closer to a regular smartphone and has better ergonomics.

When flipped open, the current activity is instantly transferred to the large canvas on the inner screen. When it comes to browsing the web, watching videos, and sharing photos, this is a big improvement.

Some apps instantly adapt to their newfound space. For example, WhatsApp has a panel for checking conversation threads, and the content is displayed on the right side, so it resembles the desktop experience. Google also does a great job of making sure their apps adapt to the slightly odd shaped internal canvas. Gravy isn’t everything in this regard, though.

Pixel Fold displaying the Evening Standard website

/ Alan Martin

The Amazon Kindle app can now display far more words on a single screen wider than a standard cell phone, but lacks the ability to view two pages side by side on a cell phone that literally opens like a book. It feels like a missed opportunity.

Some other phone-based apps aren’t yet accustomed to this unusual 6:5 aspect ratio either. Instagram sits in the center of the screen with large borders on either side. The Google Pixel Fold is at least intelligent enough to adapt quickly if you rotate it to a more usable 5:6 ratio, which makes things much better. Perhaps this will improve over time.

Tablet mode neatly splits the keyboard in two, allowing both thumbs to type. It’s slower than a physical keyboard, and while I personally prefer the one-thumb swipe control on smaller screens for quicker typing, it’s still a nice way to use the extra space.

There’s no getting around the fact that the Google Pixel Fold is a hefty beast at 283 grams, which is about a third heavier than most phones. Even the notoriously heavy iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs 43 grams less, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs 20 grams less.

The Pixel Fold looks (almost) like a regular phone when closed.

/ Alan Martin

As you would expect at this price level, you get flagship specs. The OLED screen looks great and the battery easily lasts all day even with heavy use of different screens.

The device felt smooth in just about any task I threw at it, even though the benchmarking software was blocked in my review. However, the thin chassis (compared to other foldable smartphones) caused some technical issues.

More than once, my handset got so hot that Android automatically took precautions. For example, I’ve disabled camera flash until my phone cools down, and enabled dark mode for Google Maps.

These may just be issues that a software update will fix, but they’re worth reporting.

Also note that the Google Pixel Fold isn’t top of the line in terms of processing power. It’s powered by the same Google Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7, but slower than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

This next-gen chip, which is likely to appear in Samsung’s next version, will bring even more power to the party.

Does this matter? In fact, most people will never realize it, but if you’re willing to pay a premium, you probably want the fastest Android smartphone available.

camera and video

Fans of Pixel handsets won’t be surprised to find that the Google Pixel Folds’ camera performance is as good as ever. With Google’s secret image processing, even amateur photographers always get great photos.

The camera array isn’t quite as capable as the Pixel 7 Pro (the telephoto lens still offers 5x optical zoom, but it has 37.2 megapixels less pixels), but it’s hard to argue with the results. These compare favorably with the iPhone 14 Pro, as the comparison shots below clearly demonstrate.

Canary Wharf pixel fold camera sample

/ Alan Martin

The same scene shot with the iPhone 14 Pro

/ Alan Martin

Graffiti art in South West London, 2x zoom with pixel fold

/ Alan Martin

Same graffiti on iPhone 14 Pro, 2x zoom

/ Alan Martin

Plow Lane, home of AFC Wimbledon, shot with Google Pixel Fold

/ Alan Martin

Plow lane taken with iPhone 14 Pro

/ Alan Martin

However, Apple’s devices have an optical zoom of up to 3x, while the Pixel Fold reaches 5x. Not a huge difference, but useful for distant subjects like Incubus Brandon Boyd at Friday’s Hammersmith Apollo.

Hammersmith Apollo’s Incubus, 5x Zoom with Pixel Fold

/ Alan Martin

The lack of fine detail might make you shrug, until you realize exactly how far from the stage I sat in poor lighting conditions.

Actual distance from stage.pixel collapsing, 1x zoom

/ Alan Martin

Video footage can be shot at up to 4K 60 frames per second with solid optical image stabilization. Even in a dark environment this was very impressive, as the live footage proves. Because it was shot in difficult conditions and the static shots were even better.

However, you can get more stability by utilizing the folding design. Unfold the folds into his L-shape and you have a ready-made tabletop tripod to keep you stable.

It’s not just for video capture. With the internal screen facing you like a small laptop, you can have portable Zoom meetings on the go. With the long exposure night setting and the rear lens pointed at the sky, you can get great pictures of the moon and stars without being inhumanely still.

Selfies are also enhanced by the excellent rear camera. Once selected, the timer can be activated remotely by simply holding the phone upright, open, and a palm in sight. When Pixel Fold detects a user’s hand, it makes a ‘ping’ sound, appropriately warning that a shoot is coming and a pose should be taken. It’s both fun and practical.

If you can’t live without a preview but want the quality of the rear camera, you can leave the Pixel Fold open and use the cover screen as an image viewfinder. This is a trick that rivals have used before, but it works very well here.

value for money

Take a selfie with the Pixel Fold’s rear camera

/ Alan Martin

At a time when people are worried about money, every penny of a new gadget should be justified.

The most dedicated Android enthusiasts will know that the Sub 300 handset offers a flawless everyday experience. Is the Pixel Fold 5x better than these? Of course not.

Let me put it another way. Buying an Apple iPhone 14 Pro and an iPad Air will set you back about the same amount as buying the Google Pixel Fold alone.

That’s an exorbitant amount to pay for a smartphone that even doubles as a tablet, and is currently $100 more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

No one can say that the Google Pixel Fold is a better phone. It’s a glimpse into the future, or at least her one version of it.

unfolded pixel fold

/ Alan Martin

The reality is that foldable devices just haven’t caught on yet, and there’s no guarantee they will. If you’re really into this style of foldable phone and are fully committed to the Google ecosystem, there’s no denying that the Pixel Fold is something to envy.

Remember, foldable smartphones are still in development, and it remains to be seen how practical these devices will be. Unless you’re blinded by Google’s allure, it makes sense to wait and see how Samsung reacts to its next release.

overall verdict

This Google Pixel Fold is a great gizmo if you don’t mind paying a hefty premium for the joy of early adopters. For others, it’s just a charming toy.

