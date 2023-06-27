Digital Platform Aims to Accelerate Innovation in the Logistics Sector





The industrial economy iceberg caused by institutional inertia is showing signs of melting.

New tools and platforms that can streamline and digitize shipping and logistics processes while better serving vendors and partners are increasingly capturing areas of growing white space opportunity.

And it is not just a local or US-led modernization of the historically fragmented shipping and freight industry.

The benefits of next-generation technology are increasingly spreading around the world.

Fernando Correa, CEO and co-founder of international digital trading firm Cargobot, told PYMNTS that it is important to localize technology to suit the specific needs of a country that is trying to be a trailblazer. Due to the fragmentation of the landscape, there is an advantage in educating industry players in different countries about the benefits of technology.

Regardless of where they operate, shippers and carriers alike look to many other industries to successfully evolve and digitize their operations to achieve 21st century efficiencies, and they too. I’m starting to realize that I want

And given how plagued the shipping and logistics industry is by fragmented legacy processes and manual bottlenecks, the industry is particularly well-prepared to capture future-ready added value through next-generation technology solutions. Mr. Correa stressed that it is.

Related article: Industrial economy welcomes generative AI with open arms

Achieve greater efficiency through connected intelligence

The most successful business relationships are modern, integrated relationships where information sharing and data-driven, real-time updates produce beneficial outcomes for all parties involved.

Shared efficiency is the foundation for building better B2B relationships.

In the logistics industry, historically established relationships are paramount and business is traditionally done via phone and text or email. Two communication channels that represent the cutting edge of digitization in this space are critically important in their approaches to connecting existing relationships with emerging technologies. Scalable deployment.

Today, the majority of transactions are done through text and email. As such, new digital solutions not only create greater capabilities for shippers by supporting capacity and shipment planning and simplifying the way companies organize their transactions, [request for quotation (RFQ)]But at the same time, helping to improve relationships with brokers and carriers is essential, Correa said.

By providing technology-driven services that touch all the moving parts of the cargo ecosystem and integrate them in a manageable and streamlined way, the next wave of cargo technology solutions such as those provided by Cargobot will drive the It’s creating waves, Correa explained. Solving a long-standing problem gives us a much better alternative.

Technological innovation is inherently aimed at organizing information and building better relationships that were previously unorganized, and all companies involved in shipping and contracting have hitherto been frustrated by procedural gaps. You will be able to gain the efficiency that has been a win-win.

Growing demand for efficient and reliable freight forwarding services

Over the years, PYMNTS has explored how the ongoing digital transformation, accelerated by cloud computing and data collection capabilities, will help companies organize and disseminate information, fueling the growth of the new hypermodern, connected economy. I’ve been interviewed in detail.

Today, dramatic changes in system capabilities are increasingly reaching into the physical world of transportation.

According to Correa, different countries have one thing in common. It’s a shipping process. And ultimately, new technologies must be used to orchestrate this basic and necessary process.

The challenge, he said, is the sheer volume of goods being moved from A to B and the sheer number of companies tasked with making it all happen.

That’s why data is so important.

Using data to organize forecast rates and capacities to simplify completely fragmented information across vast amounts of companies and offer different services to different carriers and shippers based on their needs Correa said it could.

Still, he explained, he doesn’t want companies to do the heavy lifting of parsing and synthesizing the data themselves.

As such, next-generation platforms and solutions like Cargobot are increasingly taking the lead in organizing and distilling data into simple, interpretable dashboards to give shippers and carriers a competitive edge. I’m starting to grasp the .

Given the advances that are already happening today, what does Correa think the future holds for transportation?

Emerging innovations like generative artificial intelligence (AI) will take today’s advances a step further, helping to integrate communications and information streams across geographies and time zones, creating a better connected operating environment, he said. said it would be built.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to our daily B2B newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/shipping/2023/digital-platforms-speed-logistics-sector-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos