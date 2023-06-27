Supreme Court Denies Genius’ Lyric Claims Against Google The Register





The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a web scraping complaint against Google and LyricFind, accusing lyric site Genius of copying search results data.

Genius testified that he literally caught the search giant red-handed. In 2014, he said, when Google began showing song lyrics within search info boxes, lyrics websites often found the search results to be his letter-for-word copy of the text of the songs they hosted. I realized that

So in 2016, the company, operated by ML Genius Holdings LLC, set a trap. This is done by using the Unicode curly apostrophe (U+2019) in certain places and the straight apostrophe (U+0027) elsewhere to add ” inserted a watermark.

In its December 2019 complaint, the company said, “Genius sets the 2nd, 5th, 13th, 14th, 16th and 20th apostrophes of each watermarked song as curly apostrophes and all other apostrophes as straight. did,” he said. [PDF] to Google and the lyrics data provider LyricFind. “If straight apostrophes are interpreted as dots and wavy apostrophes are interpreted as dashes, the pattern spells ‘REDHANDED’ in Morse code. “

A few months ago, Genius sent a letter of complaint to Google, which responded that it obtained the lyrics from LyricFind. Genius also sent LyricFind a cease and desist letter demanding they stop diversion of lyrics in violation of their terms of service, to no avail.

The Genius Terms of Service state that visitors “will not display, distribute, license, perform, publish, reproduce, reproduce, copy, create derivative works from, modify, sell, resell, exploit, transfer, or transmit for any commercial purpose. I am asking you to agree. genius permission.

But Genius’ terms seem too demanding.

The Wall Street Journal wrote about the controversy on June 16, 2019, and two days later Google defended itself in a blog post.

“We don’t crawl or scrape websites to get these lyrics,” said Satyajeet Sargar, group manager of the search department at the time. “The lyrics that appear in the search info box come directly from his lyric content provider and are automatically updated as new lyrics and corrections are received on a regular basis.”

Sulgar said Google has asked its partners to investigate Genius’ claims and to include attribution notices containing third-party lyrics in Google searches to clarify where the data was obtained. said to start.

please bring me a lawyer

On December 3, 2019, Genius sued Google and LyricFind for breach of contract and unfair competition.

By August 2020, Judge Margo Brody dismissed the lawsuit [PDF]ruled that Genius’ terms of service claim “is merely a claim seeking to enforce the copyright owner’s exclusive right to protect against unauthorized copying of lyrics and is therefore preempted.” [because Genius does not own the copyrights at issue]. “

Federal copyright law prevents states from enforcing penalties for copyright infringement. It was decided that Genius did not own any copyrights to the songs in question and was not entitled to sue.

Genius appealed and was again denied. On March 31, 2022, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld the lower court’s decision.

Genius then appealed to the Supreme Court and appealed to the High Court. [PDF] Consider whether preemptive clauses in copyright law “permit companies to invoke traditional state law contractual remedies to enforce their promises not to copy and use content.”

Last September, the Open Market Institute, a nonprofit anti-monopoly think tank, asked: [PDF] The Supreme Court ruled that the Second Circuit’s ruling “encouraged companies like Google to scrape third-party websites and It grants a license to misappropriate the economic benefits of its work.” work product. “

In May the U.S. Attorney General took the opposite position [PDF]argued that the Supreme Court should not hear the case.

Beyond Genius’ controversial claim to crack down on copyrights it doesn’t own, the Attorney General questioned the proposition that simply visiting a website constitutes a binding contract. In a government memorandum, Genius’ position was, “Any visitor, [the company’s] The website automatically becomes a party to the contract and is deemed to have agreed to the following: [the company’s] The Terms of Service are independent of whether the visitor is aware of the Browse Wrap Agreement or its specific terms. “

Despite its clever watermarking scheme, Genius’ legal debates were not bright enough to prompt a reassessment of how copyright law and contract law intersect. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, upholding the appeals court’s ruling.

