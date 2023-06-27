HPE Discover 2023: Four Key Announcements





At HPE Discover 2023, the company announced several new products centered around its GreenLake platform. HPE operates in line with his CEO Antonio Neri’s belief that the enterprise of the future will be edge-centric, cloud-enabled and data-driven. Below are his Spiceworks picks of the top four presentations made at HPE Discover 2023.

HPE Discover 2023 ended last week. The enterprise cloud and networking company’s new announcements sent one clear message to attendees as they drove across the desert to Las Vegas. That said, the company’s GreenLake service portfolio is the MVP, the most (not the worst) viable product.

HPE operates in line with CEO Antonio Neri’s belief that the enterprise of the future will be edge-centric, cloud-enabled and data-driven. Neri pointed out that while AI has advanced by leaps and bounds, there are still gaps in how he uses 100% of the useful data. “The reality is that we are rich in data but poor in insight. Through more advanced technology, I will realize the potential of what I call the Age of Insight.”

At HPE Discover 2023, the company announced several new products centered around its GreenLake platform. These include a solution for full-stack multi-cloud observability, a cloud-based supercomputing service for generative AI models, a new SaaS-based GreenLake private cloud service, and an upgrade to a Network-as-a-Service solution.

HPE Discover 2023 Top 4 Announcements 1. HPE GreenLake for Large Language Models

HPE GreenLake for Large Language Models is a high-performance computing product designed as a public cloud service. This new service leverages HPE’s supercomputing power, AI software stack, HPE Machine Learning development environment, and other related services to train and deploy language models at scale.

2. HPE GreenLake Private Cloud Business Edition

HPE GreenLake For Private Cloud Business Edition builds on the company’s existing HPE GreenLake For Private Cloud Enterprise, with the primary difference being that the former is offered as a SaaS solution.

HPE GreenLake For Private Cloud Business Edition eliminates time-consuming back-and-forth between HPE and its clients, allowing you to leverage HPE services through a click-to-order-to-deploy model. So clients can use their own managed service to quickly deploy virtual machines in their private cloud on demand.

It also works in hybrid cloud, adding Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to self-manage virtual machines on AWS.

3. HPE Partnerships

HPE has expanded its partnership with VMware to launch HPE GreenLake for VMware Cloud Foundation. The announcement comes on the heels of HPE being named VMware’s Partner of the Year.

Through a new partnership, the VMware Cloud Foundation hardware reference architecture is now available to HPE GreenLake customers to leverage the combined offerings to take the first steps in their digital transformation to the cloud.

“What we do on-premises is to combine VMware’s Cloud Foundation with HPE GreenLake to give our customers a consistent standard that they are familiar with, often managing VMware environments. extends this to hyperscalers using VMware clouds such as AWS, Google, Azure, Alibaba and Oracle,” Dave McGraw, vice president of CTO at VMware, told SiliconAngle.

“We give our customers choice. They use the same skills so you don’t have to reskill people four or five times with different skills. We provide them with automation tools that allow them to move their workloads.”

Similarly, HPE has expanded its partnership with Equinix, whereby the former has expanded its GreenLake portfolio to Equinix’s seven International Business Exchange (IBX) colocation data centers, namely Washington DC, Toronto, Silicon Valley, London, Singapore and Sydney. was pre-provisioned. ,Frankfurt.

Therefore, customers can utilize Equinix data centers in these regions for both HPE GreenLake For Private Cloud Business Edition or HPE GreenLake For Private Cloud Enterprise.

Named 2022 HPE GreenLake Momentum Partner of the Year, the partnership between HPE and Equinix accelerates the time it takes to get your private cloud operational and provides an easy way to leverage colocated data centers to increase capacity. expected to provide.

4. OpsRamp integration

Two months after acquiring OpsRamp in March 2023, HPE is integrating OpsRamp, an AI-based infrastructure monitoring and IT service management automation tool, into its GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform as a SaaS offering.

HPE CTO Fidelma Russo said: “We recognize that operating in a hybrid cloud environment is very complex because we are not just dealing with current IT assets that are on-premises. Public He also deals with assets in the cloud. We are dealing with assets in

The tool enables multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT operations with full-stack observability across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and heterogeneous environments such as Cisco, NetApp, and Dell.

Image Source: Shutterstock

