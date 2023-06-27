Oreo and Nintendo team up for Super Mario-inspired cookies





article

Oreo x Super Mario limited cookie. (Credit: OREO x Super Mario exclusive cookie)

please! Oreo and Nintendo have teamed up to release limited-edition cookies inspired by the world of Super Mario.

According to a press release published Monday, the Oreo x Super Mario cookies feature 16 unique embossments of iconic characters and power-ups, including Mario, Luigi, Superstar, Bowser Jr., Toad, and more. ing.

Vishnu Nair, senior brand manager at OREO said, “Oreo is always looking to offer new offerings to our fans and we are thrilled to announce this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise.” . “There’s a lot of playful synergy between Oreo and Super Mario, and it was only natural they would team up to bring fans of all ages together through this fun and playful cookie collaboration.” .”

According to Oreo, Princess Peach has gone missing on purpose, and the Cookie Giant is asking Superfans to participate in a social media challenge to stop Bowser from taking over the castle.

The company instructs fans to stack as many hero-embossed cookies as possible on top of the Bowser cookie on the rim of a glass of milk until Bowser is knocked over (or the cookie falls into the milk). there is

“We want to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario lovers alike in this playful mission inspired by a story fans know well,” added Nair. . “In gratitude to those who defeated Bowser and saved the kingdom, we may also release a surprise… Fans can look forward to it!”

RELATED: National Mario Day: How a Seattle Man Inspired the Name of Nintendo’s Most Iconic Character

Oreo x Super Mario Cookie is currently on pre-order and will be available for a limited time at retail stores nationwide from July 10th (Monday).

This collaboration follows the movie Super Mario Bros. released in April. Animated films from Universal and Illumination grossed $204.6 million in its first five days in 4,343 theaters in North America, and the weekend box office grossed $146.4 million, according to studio estimates. The box office was even more powerful.

RELATED: ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Is a Big Box Office Hit

With international revenues estimated at $173 million and a worldwide gross of $377 million, “Mario” has been a video game adaptation (overtaking “Warcraft” at $210 million) and an animated film ( $358 million) record of “Frozen 2”.

Meanwhile, other food companies have followed suit, partnering and partnering with new films.

Vintage unopened Super Mario Bros. game breaks auction record

A vintage Super Mario Bros. game has sold for a record price at auction.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s unveiled a new toy inspired by Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The new “The Little Mermaid” Happy Meal features characters from the sea and land, including title characters Ariel, Eric, Sebastian and Flounder.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Contributed by Kelly Hayes of the Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox7austin.com/news/oreo-nintendo-team-up-with-cookies-inspired-by-super-mario The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos