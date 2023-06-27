Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis Says Next Algorithm Will Surpass ChatGPT





DeepMind was acquired by Google in 2014 after showing remarkable results in software that used reinforcement learning to master simple video games. Over the next few years, DeepMind showed how this technology could achieve what was once only humanly possible with superhuman skill. In 2016, many of his AI experts were stunned when AlphaGo defeated Go champion Lee Sedol. They believed it would take decades for machines to become proficient at such a complex game.

new way of thinking

To train a large language model like OpenAIs GPT-4, we need to feed machine learning software known as Transformers with vast amounts of handpicked text from books, web pages, and other sources. Use the patterns in this training data to become proficient at predicting the letters and words that follow the text. This simple mechanism has proven to be surprisingly powerful in answering questions and generating text and code.

An important additional step in creating language models with ChatGPT and similar features is to fine-tune their performance using reinforcement learning based on human feedback on the AI ​​model’s answers. DeepMinds deep experience in reinforcement learning could allow researchers to bring new capabilities to Gemini.

Hassabis and his team may also try to enhance their large-scale language model technology with ideas from other areas of AI. Researchers at DeepMind work in fields ranging from robotics to neuroscience, and earlier this week the company demonstrated an algorithm that can learn how to perform manipulation tasks with different robotic arms.

Much like humans and animals, learning from the physical experience of the world is widely expected to be key to enhancing the capabilities of AI. The fact that language models learn about the world indirectly through text is seen by some AI experts as a major limitation.

dark future

Hassabis is tasked with accelerating Google’s AI efforts while managing unknown and potentially significant risks. The recent rapid advances in language models have made many AI experts, including algorithm builders, concerned that the technology could be abused or become difficult to control. Some techies have called for a pause in the development of more powerful algorithms to avoid creating something dangerous.

Hassabis says it’s imperative that humanity doesn’t stop developing technology because AI has amazing potential benefits, including scientific discoveries in areas such as health and climate. He also believes that enforcing a moratorium is nearly impossible and thus impractical. If done right, he says of AI, it will be the most beneficial technology ever to mankind. We must pursue them boldly and courageously.

That doesn’t mean Hassabis advocates rushing AI development. DeepMind has been investigating potential risks in AI since before ChatGPT came along, and one of his co-founders, Shane Legg, has been working with his internal AI safety group for years. has led Hassabis signed a statement last month, along with other high-profile AI officials, warning that AI could one day pose a risk comparable to nuclear war or a pandemic.

According to Hassabis, one of the biggest challenges right now is determining what the risks are that more sophisticated AI poses. Further field studies, such as evaluation tests, are urgently needed to determine how capable and controllable the new AI models are, he says. To that end, DeepMind may make its system more accessible to outside scientists, he says. He said he hopes academia will get early access to these frontier models, which could address concerns that experts outside big companies are being shut out of the latest AI research. said there is.

How worried should we be? Hassabis says no one knows whether AI will be a big danger. But he is confident that if progress continues at its current pace, there won’t be much time to develop a safety net. He says we know exactly what we’re putting into the Gemini series and have no reason to believe they won’t work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-deepmind-demis-hassabis-chatgpt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos