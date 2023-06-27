Supreme Court dismisses Genius lawsuit alleging Google stole lyrics





Getty Images | Alex Bush

Lyric site Genius’ claim that Google “stole” its work in breach of contract will not be heard in the US Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court has dismissed Genius’ ruling claim in a list of orders issued today, leaving the lower court’s judgment in favor of Google intact.

Genius has previously ruled against the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York and the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. In August 2020, U.S. District Judge Margo Brody ruled that Genius’ claims override U.S. copyright law. An appeals court upheld this decision in March 2022.

“Plaintiff’s allegation is that, in essence, Plaintiff created derivative works of the original lyrics by devoting its own efforts and resources to transcribing the lyrics, and therefore plaintiff’s exclusive right to Copyright owner… Plaintiff argues this claim without Plaintiff explicitly referring to the lyric transcription as a derivative work. because it is clear from case law that only the original copyright owner has the exclusive right to authorize derivative works,” Brody said Aug. 2020. said in the judgment.

Google search results regularly show lyrics via the LyricFind service. Genius claimed that LyricFind copied Genius’ transcriptions and licensed them to Google.

Even if Brody accepts the argument that he “added distinct and distinct value to the lyrics by transcribing them so that they are essentially derivative works,” Genius’ claim fails. I discovered it must. Plaintiffs’ claims are preempted by copyright law because Genius “does not claim to have received an assignment of copyright owners’ rights to the lyrics displayed on its website. Because plaintiffs’ claims In essence, it alleges that defendants have made unauthorized copies of the lyrics below.” Plaintiffs’ derivative works, themselves infringing the exclusive rights of copyright owners under federal copyright law. It is an act of doing,” Brody wrote.advertisement

Genius suspected of violating website terms

In a motion filed with the Supreme Court in August 2022, Genius argued that copyright law should not overrule its claim that Google had breached the contract.

The company told the Supreme Court, “Like countless Internet companies, Geniusan, an online platform for transcribing and annotating lyrics, requires visitors to agree to terms and conditions as a condition of benefiting from its services. I claim,” he said. “These terms include a promise not to reproduce content from the Genius platform. stole Genius labor for commercial purposes.”

Genius’ petition tells the High Court that copyright law’s preemptive clauses allow companies to “invoke traditional state law contract remedies to enforce promises not to copy and use content.” asked to decide whether to “The text and history of copyright law,” Genius said, “provides Congress an intent to wipe out the sacred contract remedies that companies have relied on for decades to protect activities not covered by copyright law.” There is nothing to suggest that,” he said.

Genius also said the ruling on the ruling “will hamper the activities of thousands of companies that provide value by aggregating user-generated information and other content that they hold licenses but not copyrights to. It serves no public purpose, and certainly does not serve any purpose of promoting copyright.” The purpose of copyright law is to prohibit giants like Google from enforcing contracts to siphon content and increase their dominance over the internet. “

