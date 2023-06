Alphabet: Google parent company Alphabet bets on laser to bring internet to remote areas

Google’s parent company Alphabet has already tried, unsuccessfully, to bring internet access to rural and remote areas using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere.

But now the company uses rays to provide Internet service to remote locations.

Known as Taara, the project is part of Alphabet’s innovation lab called X, also known as the “Moonshot Factory.” Company executives say it was launched in 2016 after an attempt to deliver internet using stratospheric balloons ran into problems due to high costs. Mahesh Krishnaswamy, who heads Taala, said things were going better this time.

Tara executives and Bharti Airtel, one of India’s largest telecommunications and internet providers, told Reuters they are now moving towards large-scale deployment of the new laser internet technology in India. Financial details were not disclosed.

Krishnaswamy said Tara has so far helped internet services in 13 countries, including Australia, Kenya and Fiji, work together, while in Africa, Econet Group and its subsidiary Liquid Telecom, and in India, internet provider Bluetown. , added that it has signed a contract with Digisel in the Pacific. Islands.Discover the stories of your Interest “We aim to be one of the cheapest and most affordable places to offer dollars per gigabyte to the end consumer,” he said. Taara’s machine is about the size of a traffic light and fires lasers that carry data. In other words, fiber optics without cables he is the Internet. Partners such as Airtel use the machines to build telecommunications infrastructure in hard-to-reach locations.

Krishnaswamy said he had an epiphany while working on the failed balloon internet project Loon, which used lasers for data connections between balloons and brought the technology to the ground.

“We call it moonshot composting,” said Astro Teller, who leads Company X and is known as “Captain Moonshot.”

X is Alphabet’s research arm that undertakes near-sci-fi projects. The result is self-driving technology company Waymo, drone delivery service Wing, and health tech startup Verily Life Sciences.

“Taara moves more data every day than it did in the entire history of Loon,” Teller said.

Bharti Airtel’s chief technology officer, Randeep Sekong, said Tara will also help deliver faster internet services in urban areas in developed countries. He said it costs less to send data between buildings than to embed fiber optic cables. “I think this is really devastating,” he said.

Krishnaswamy recently spent her childhood summer in the Indian village of Osur, three hours south of Chennai, to install Taala equipment. High-speed internet will be available in Osul for the first time this summer, he said.

“There are hundreds of thousands of these villages across India,” he says. “I can’t wait to see how this technology can help get everyone online.”

In July 2020, Google injected $10 billion into digitizing India. The company invested $700 million last year to acquire a 1.28% stake in Bertie Airtel. X and Google are sister companies under Alphabet, but Taara’s partnership with Bharti Airtel is separate from its investment in Google.

When asked about the downsides of the internet as X and Tara advance their mission to connect the worlds, Teller said: “I accept the notion that the internet is imperfect, but I think that’s probably a different subject” Moonshot for improving the content of the internet. “

Stay up to date with important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read technology news delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/alphabet-bets-on-lasers-to-deliver-internet-in-remote-areas/articleshow/101279108.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos