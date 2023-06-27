Google Pixel Fold review: expensive and fun





The software experience is similar to the smaller version of the Pixel Tablet I recently reviewed. At the bottom of the screen is the taskbar, which any app can be dragged to the top. Press and drag an app to one side of the screen to launch it in split-screen mode. You are almost done. There are no other unfamiliar gestures or controls to learn.

Split screen is great when your app doesn’t look small. I used Chrome and Telegram to send my partner suggestions on where to order dinner without having to interact with the app. I looked at my calendar and replied to the other person via email and her Slack to let them know when I was free. While looking up the account number on the screen on the right, I called my local power company. None of this is possible with a regular cell phone, and having these features makes the little things a lot easier.

Google has updated more than 50 apps to take advantage of the larger screens on tablets and foldable phones, and said the results were impressive. Gmail’s two-pane view shows your list of emails on the left and the content on the screen on the right. Google Maps provides a desktop-like experience with locations on the right and location details on the left. Chrome doesn’t offer a desktop mode by default, but it does display tabs across the top and lets you quickly switch between tabs.

There are some apps that I love opening Fold, including my favorite third-party Reddit app, Reddit Sync (which will be discontinued in a few days). With Reddit posts on the left screen and threads open on the right, you can scroll through the comments and easily tap the next post to move on. This is also true for messaging apps such as Telegram, Google Messages, and WhatsApp. Airtable and Google Calendar also look great.

But of course, not all apps are created equal. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are some of the many apps that aren’t optimized for large-screen Android and show black areas on the sides of the display. We can expect this situation to improve as foldable devices become more popular, but it may take some time.

As for the camera, you don’t have to worry about anything. The hardware isn’t quite as good as the Pixel 7 Pro, but it comes close and you still get the same great Pixel camera experience. The 48MP main camera is joined by a 10.8MP ultra-wide camera with 5x optical zoom and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. The outer selfie camera is 9.5 MP and the inner selfie camera is 8 MP. You might think the innermost camera is very poor, but it’s not. For well-exposed selfies, it easily beats Samsung’s inside camera on his Fold 4.

Photo: Julian Chokkatu

Google Pixel Fold, main camera. This is Tobu, very cute. There wasn’t much light in this room, but the puppy’s face was crisp and the colors were realistic.

