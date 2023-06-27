Cybersecurity clinics combine hands-on training with community service





Community clinics have been the center of professional education for decades. Think of law students under the guidance of professors guiding victims of domestic violence through the Byzantine family law system, or helping small businesses understand and deal with local zoning laws. please give me. Or dental students, supervised by instructors, fill cavities in children or crown broken teeth in unemployed adults.

Clinics help students develop the practical knowledge and skills they will need after completing a formal degree, as well as being important to people and organizations needing the subject in the course of their institution’s service to the community. provide excellent service.

Welcome to the 21st century embodiment of these services. At the Cybersecurity Clinic, academically trained students in cybersecurity gain hands-on experience helping local businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies to prevent, defend against, and protect against growing cybercrime and data threats. help you respond. Violate.

Over the past few years, dozens of universities have developed centers, and in 2021 they will join forces to form the Cybersecurity Clinic Consortium. Google last week announced it would provide $20 million to further the group’s goal of establishing at least one similar clinic in every 50 states.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said these clinics are training the next generation of cybersecurity leaders, said U.S. representatives Joaquin Castro and Jay Obanolte, two university presidents, and said at an event last Thursday attended by students from several existing campus centers. They provide hands-on cybersecurity training, push new talent into the profession, provide civic engagement, and help underresourced organizations face the growing threats that are disrupting universities, businesses, and major cities such as Baltimore and Dallas. We help protect the

a concept is born

Like many such groups in higher education, the cybersecurity clinic movement initially developed through individual efforts on campus. The UC Berkeley Citizens Clinic aims to serve non-profit organizations at risk of politically-motivated attacks, including immigration, sexual and reproductive rights, and human rights groups. Born from a long-term cyber security center. like).

Around the same time, a similar center was established within the Department of Urban Planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with an emphasis on supporting small towns and local governments. Over the next few years, numerous other centers sprung up on other campuses, often with slightly different core constituents and missions.

We started for different reasons. Stillman College, a historically black institution in Alabama, was hit by a cyberattack in November 2017 that shut down the campus and forced manual operations for nearly nine months, interim president Cynthia said. Warrick said at an event last week.

Universities did not have the technical resources to support themselves and could not afford support from insurance companies or technology companies that provided computing systems. Stillman ended up rebuilding the technology system with the help of the West Virginia Independent College Enterprise Consortium.

The company launched a cybersecurity program the following year with funding from the National Security Agency. Warrick said he could not be held hostage like that again in the future, and has since set up his own clinic to spread his wealth.

developed by the consortium

Leaders of various groups on campus meet regularly to discuss common approaches and challenges, curricular approaches, prerequisites for student participation, how to build agreements with supporting organizations, etc. began to encourage the establishment of In 2021, we established a Cybersecurity Clinic Consortium with support from the Public Interest College Network, Newmark Philanthropies, and others.

Ann Cleveland, director of the Berkeley Center for Long-term Cybersecurity and co-chair of the consortium, said the consortium’s clinics share many basic practices, but their approaches may differ slightly. All students participate in the program, perhaps by taking a four-week crash course (for MIT) or by requiring them to pass an introductory-level certification from the Computer Technology Industry Association (for the University of Nevada). pre-qualifying to participate. Las Vegas).

Program students typically spend the first third or half of the semester in classroom training. They match clients and typically work together as a team to model threats and assess vulnerabilities, develop recommendations for mitigating potential threats and patching systems, and conduct training.

Clinic attendees typically come from a variety of backgrounds, Cleveland said. Much of it is technical, of course, but Berkeley’s clinic includes law students who can help develop privacy policies for reproductive rights organizations. Students with an urban planning degree can also bring subject awareness to the city’s efforts to combat ransomware. .

Clinics are multidisciplinary in nature, which is why working in teams is so important, Cleveland said.

Corporate and Federal Fuel

Cleveland said Google’s announcement last week of $20 million in efforts to expand the coverage of its cybersecurity clinics represented a game-changing investment. He said Google funding should allow existing and new centers to strive for academic independence and chart their own destinies.

Google’s investment is certainly selfish. The company needs employees who are well trained in cybersecurity. In addition, many Google products rely on the secure operation of the Internet and the companies, organizations and individuals on it.

But the money flows through Google’s philanthropic arm, and the company works with universities on a number of fronts, including offering career certificates in many areas (including cybersecurity) through a number of universities.

James B. Milliken, president of the University of Texas System, said Google is a longtime partner in helping diversify tech talent and prepare graduates for their careers. The university’s flagship campus in Austin has a cybersecurity clinic and a national consortium. UT’s system last year announced that eight campuses would incorporate his Google certification into their curricula to increase career readiness for up to 10,000 students by 2030.

Google’s funding will soon be complemented by the first direct federal support for a campus cybersecurity center through the National Security Agency’s National Academic Research Center for Cybersecurity. “We’ve brought a lot of momentum to these centers over the last few years,” Cleveland said.

