Warner Bros., HBO and Skydance Producers Discuss AI and Transforming Tech





A panel discussion at the Mediterranean Film Festival in Malta today (June 25th) brought together industry experts to discuss the changing landscape of studios.

When asked about emerging innovations in technology, from AI to LED volume walls, all experts agreed that the key to making these technologies work is the right people to implement them.

Regarding The Mandalorian’s use of LED volume walls, Skydance Physical Production Manager Olivia Kotelska (pictured) said:[There is also] Correlation between innovation and director’s work.

“Jon Favreau is very passionate about innovation, and that was something he decided early on. There is.” That is not always possible with other works.

Similarly, for Skydance’s “Gemini Man,” Kotelska said director Ang Lee was not only keen on using face-replacement technology, but so was the team.

“To try something innovative, you need a director who is committed to it. Editors, set designers, everyone has to be on the same page early on. doesn’t always happen.”

The story being told is also important, said Marc Costa (L, above), HBO’s vice president of production. His “Our Flag Means Death” was extensively shot on his LED volume wall. Costa revealed that he chose to shoot on the LED volume wall for Season 2, even though it was shot in New Zealand, which has a rich coastline, water, and a dedicated aquarium.

However, while filming time may be reduced as a result of this technology, other production timings are increased to efficiently plan the use of the LED volume wall.

Kevin Trehy (above, right), VP of Physical Production at Warner Bros. UK, said the LED Volume Wall will be used extensively in the upcoming Barbie movie, and the impact of the location shoot will not be essential to the final product. I added that I didn’t.

However, inconsistent pricing and still under review make it difficult to use from a cost-benefit analysis perspective, he said.

On AI, the committee agreed that AI could be a useful tool to help improve efficiency. While stressing the need for guidance and regulation on AI, Koterska added that the full impact of AI on the film industry, and the industry in general, can only be fully guessed at the very early stages of its emergence.

