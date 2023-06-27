Google Discontinues Augmented Reality Iris Smart Glasses





Insider information has revealed that Google has discontinued the smart glasses “Iris”. The iris, which resembles eyeglasses, went through many iterations. Google is currently focused on building a software platform to court headset makers such as Samsung.

Google has scrapped a multi-year project to develop augmented reality glasses.

The glasses, known internally by the codename “Iris,” were announced earlier this year following job cuts, personnel changes and the departure of Google’s AR/VR head Clay Beiber, according to three people familiar with the matter. It is said to have been shelved. A Google spokeswoman declined to comment.

The Verge first reported the existence of Project Iris in January 2022, describing the device as resembling ski goggles. But Google employees say the “ski goggles” were actually the basis for another AR project since they were announced as a partner product with Samsung, and that Iris was a series of devices that looked more like glasses. Says.

Google plans to build and launch Iris as its own product, and has beefed up its talent through acquisitions. In 2020, the company announced it had acquired North, a Canadian startup that makes AR glasses. Early versions of the Iris looked a lot like North’s first device, his Focals, but later versions publicly demoed by Google had translation capabilities.

Since shelving the Iris glasses, Google has focused on developing a software platform for AR, and hopes to license it to other manufacturers making headsets. The company is building an Android “XR” platform for Samsung’s headsets and is also working on a “Micro XR” platform for glasses, according to people familiar with the plan.

Employees working on the ‘micro XR’ software use a prototyping platform known internally as ‘Betty’. One employee described Google’s new ambitions as “Android for AR,” which focuses on software rather than hardware.

According to insiders, Google leaders continued to change the strategy of the Iris glasses during development, which continued to shift the team and frustrated many employees.

A stumble at Iris may prompt Google to catch up with more than just AI. Apple, which recently unveiled its long-awaited Vision Pro headset, is developing lightweight glasses more similar to Google’s Iris effort, but is facing technical challenges, Bloomberg reports. A Google employee explained that Samsung’s partner Goggle device is a direct response to concerns about what Apple is working on.

Meanwhile, Meta, which is also making AR glasses, plans to give developers an early version of the device as early as next year, reports The Information.

Two employees said Google may one day bring back the iris glasses and that some teams are still experimenting with AR technology. Other teams have been moved to work on software platforms and partnerships with Samsung, he said.

